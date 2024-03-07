Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Dow Jones News
07.03.2024 | 09:43
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) 

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) 
Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-March-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.3747 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6574985 
CODE: INRU LN 
ISIN: FR0010375766 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      FR0010375766 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INRU LN 
Sequence No.:  308126 
EQS News ID:  1853279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1853279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2024 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
