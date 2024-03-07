DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2717.3784 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 215413473 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252

March 07, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)