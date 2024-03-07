SERMATEC Named by BNEF as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("SERMATEC"), an industry-leading energy digital intelligence operator and energy storage system solution provider, has earned a place on the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 list Q1 2024 as a first-tier energy storage manufacturer. It's also been ranked 6th among China's top 10 integrators by S&P Global Markit in 2023.

BNEF's rating only consider brands owning manufacturing plants, and the products must be sold under the brand. Tier-1 energy storage brands must have supplied or be firmly contracted to supply products to six different eligible projects in the last two years, the projects must be larger than 1 MW or 1MWh and must be in the BNEF Energy Storage Assets database. As a widely recognized industry leader, SERMATEC is dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainability, promoting low-carbon and green development, and creating a clean energy future.

"I am very proud of what SERMATEC has accomplished thus far and I have full confidence in our team to achieve greater success. As a top 10 Chinese energy storage manufacturer and solution provider, SERMATEC is responding to the UN's carbon neutrality agenda and global call for zero carbon emission with concrete actions and a contribution to global sustainability development," said Li Feng, chairman of SERMATEC.

Mapping greater success with innovation and robust growth

Making it onto the Tier-1 list and top global rankings is a testament to SERMATEC's overall strength and competitive advantages as a world-leading energy storage manufacturer. SERMATEC has delivered projects totaling nearly 5GWh globally and expanded its business and operations to cover the markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and South America.

SERMATEC has completed more than 10 100MWh energy storage projects in China, and multiple energy storage systems developed by the company have received TÜV's CE certification.

Sustainable development empowered by digital and intelligent solutions

SERMATEC is committed to a green, sustainable development strategy and making contributions to global energy conservation and energy structure transformation as an industry leader. It's moving into the energy operation sector to support the operation, maintenance, and management of new energy assets for corporations, providing digital and intelligent products and solutions to boost revenue for customers across power trading platforms.

In 2024, SERMATEC aims to further advance its global roadmap and boost its international influence. In January and February, SERMATEC exhibited its commercial energy storage solutions at the Open Energies in France and ENEX in Poland, with future plans to connect with customers and industry experts at leading trade shows including Intersolar Europe in Germany, RE+ in the U.S., and Solar & Storage Philippines.

SERMATEC will also officially open its European office in Germany later this year. We warmly invite everyone to visit our Frankfurt office to engage in fruitful exchanges and meaningful conversations.

About SERMATEC

Established in 2017, SERMATEC is an industry-leading energy digital intelligence operator and an energy storage system solution provider.

