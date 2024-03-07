

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro fell to a 3-week low of 161.04 against the yen, from an early high of 162.69.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the euro slipped to 0.8548, 0.9593 and 1.0888 from early highs of 0.8563, 0.9621 and 1.0907, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6519, an 8-day low of 1.7692 and a 3-day low of 1.4710 from early highs of 1.6603, 1.7788 and 1.4741, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the pound, 0.94 against the franc, 1.07 against the greenback, 1.64 against the aussie, 1.74 against the kiwi and 1.45 against the loonie.



