HH Global strengthens operational delivery across Creative + Digital solution

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce it has appointed Amir Mireskandari as Executive Director, Global Creative Delivery + Operations.

This appointment reflects HH Global's ongoing commitment to investing in outstanding talent and further strengthens our Creative + Digital solutions, enhancing our delivery of world-class creativity, innovative thinking and content production excellence.

Amir joined the business in January and is taking responsibility for all aspects of creative delivery, including 360º campaign production, digital transformation, content production, immersive experiences and creative technology. He will be helping to build out capabilities further, using technology, innovation and strategic partnerships to ensure best-in-class delivery for HH Global clients' current and future needs.

Amir has most recently been the Chief Delivery Officer in Asia for Ogilvy, part of the WPP network, and had responsibility for their delivery teams across the APAC region. He has also held operations roles with network agency groups M&C Saatchi, Y&R (VML) and Leo Burnett.

Amir said:

"I am thrilled to be joining HH Global at this stage in the growth of the Creative + Digital offering. I am very excited by the prospect of working with the client engagement teams to expand HH Global's already comprehensive and formidable suite of products and services, and its creative offering to deliver world-class brand experiences across the physical, digital and virtual touchpoints, with maximum efficiency and effectiveness."

Lee Humphreys, Chief Client Officer at HH Global said:

"This is another fantastic addition to the HH Global team, further demonstrating our commitment to investment in our Creative + Digital solution. This addition will enhance many service lines, including our content development, content production and global studio services. Our ability to attract new talent in the ever-changing creative world is unmatched."

About HH Global

HH Global is a tech-enabled, creative production and procurement partner that delivers big impact for big ideas across the globe. With +4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, we help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools and data insights-we make our clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-global-strengthens-operational-delivery-across-creative--digital-solution-302081690.html