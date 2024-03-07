Trip.com Group Sets New Standards in Travel Personalisation at ITB Berlin 2024

BERLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As ITB Berlin 2024 draws to a close, Trip.com Group reiterated its commitment to reshaping travel experiences through innovation, with a special focus on AI, personalisation, and meeting the evolving needs of global travellers. Schubert Lou, Chief Operating Officer of Trip.com, delivered a keynote that delved into the burgeoning realm of experiential travel and AI's pivotal role in customising journeys to individual preferences.

Experiential Travel with AI-Powered Innovation

Mr Lou's keynote titled, "How to Accommodate the Global Traveller" highlighted a shift towards more meaningful and immersive travel experiences, emphasising the growing interest in festivals and unique cultural events among young adventurers. He noted a rising interest in travel that transcends mere sightseeing, highlighting the experiential desire of today's travellers in seeking out thrilling hikes, spectacular fireworks, and energetic festivals.

Mr Lou said, "In a world where travel is increasingly about the depth of experience, Trip.com is leading the charge, harnessing AI to craft journeys that resonate deeply and personally with each individual. Our technology is not just about facilitating travel; it's about enriching lives and creating memories that last far beyond the return flight."

He also shared impressive engagement statistics for TripGenie, the revolutionary AI travel assistant. The advanced multi-destination itinerary planning tool has led to users spending an average of 20 minutes more on the app on days they interact with it, securing nearly 1 million inquiries to date, doubling the order conversion rate, and improving user retention rates.

Trip.com Group remains committed to further advancing personalised travel - with the recent launch of the Trip.Vision app, leveraging Apple Vision Pro technology, embodying the Group's innovative approach to travel, offering immersive experiences of global destinations and setting new standards for personalised exploration.

Redefining Hotel Experiences with Enhanced Personalised Packages

Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President for International Markets, also spoke at ITB Berlin, where he highlighted, among other initiatives, innovative travel packages that deliver increasingly personalised hotel guest experiences. Trip.com's "Hotel Rooms Plus X" offering epitomises this shift, merging stays with custom experiences that resonate with the personal interests of travellers. "This approach marks a new era where every hotel stay is transformed into a personalised journey, deeply connected to each traveller's individual tastes and interests," he said.

Mr Chai also revealed trends shaping the hospitality sector, such as AI-enhanced search features. Trip.com's AI-ranking lists, including "Trip.Best," "Trip.Trends," and "Trip.Deals," offer personalised travel and accommodation suggestions fine-tuned by over 100 million user reviews and curated by market experts - setting a benchmark for customised hospitality experiences, and informing travel partners how to better appeal to customers.

Live-streaming, a format that gained traction during the pandemic, has become a mainstay in driving hotel bookings. The "LIVE for Trip" campaign, featuring interactive sessions with extensive real-time travel deals, has amassed over a billion viewers and features extensive partnerships with hotels, reinforcing the company's innovative edge. Since its launch in 2020, the livestreams have featured thousands of products from global destinations, including France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Southeast Asia, and more.

A New Chapter in European Growth

Trip.com Group has been at the forefront of enhancing travel experiences across Europe through strategic collaborations with an extensive network of partners spanning flights, hotels, trains, tours, attractions, and payment services. Each market is tailored to meet the distinct preferences of local travellers, and our market-specific solutions have been instrumental in driving remarkable growth across the continent.

Amid Europe's growing market, Andy Washington, General Manager for Europe at Trip.com Group, spoke about travel and technology trends at the same event. He said, "Our growth in Europe reflects our commitment to bespoke travel experiences. In the dynamic landscape of the travel industry, innovation and technology adoption are propelled by a powerful alliance between consumers and businesses. At Trip.com Group, we prioritise deploying technology that directly enriches the consumer experience, streamlining and personalising every aspect of travel. This approach is especially pertinent in Europe's varied market, where meeting diverse traveller needs are paramount."

Visa Relaxation Boosts Europe-China Travel

The year has seen a notable increase in travel from Europe to China, buoyed by more lenient visa regulations. China's extension of its visa-free policy to citizens of seven European nations-France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Switzerland-has led to a surge in bookings from these countries to China, with flight reservations up by almost 200% and hotel and train bookings by nearly 300%, compared to the same period in February 2023. These developments not only enhance travel connectivity between China and Europe but also pave the way for deeper cultural exchanges.

The company's appearance at ITB Berlin 2024 sets a new benchmark for the future of travel, promising an era of innovation, offering personalised, technology-driven travel experiences that cater to the unique needs and desires of global travellers.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world".

