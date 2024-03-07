

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production continued to increase at the start of the year, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in January, faster than the 1.6 percent expansion in the previous month.



Data showed that manufacturing output remained flat in January after rising 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Production in extraction and related services advanced 1.7 percent over the month, while mining and quarrying output declined sharply by 9.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 8.3 percent in January from 7.8 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX