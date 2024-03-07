

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N V (STLA), an automotive major, said on Thursday that it will invest 5.6 billion euros in South American region from 2025 to 2030.



'The planned investments will support the launch of more than 40 new products during the period as well as the development of new Bio-Hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies across the automotive supply chain, and strategic new business opportunities,' the company said.



The bio-hybrid technologies combine electrification with hybrid engines powered by bio-fuels (ethanol) on three different levels.



The Stellantis facility in Betim, Brazil is the company's global center of expertise for Bio-Hybrid technology.



The Bio-Hybrid technology is supported by three hybrid powertrains that will be gradually produced and introduced to the market.



These new technologies include Bio-Hybrid, Bio-Hybrid electrified dual-clutch transmissions, Bio-Hybrid Plug-In, and BEV, 100 percent electric.



The new hybrid technologies will start to be available by the end of 2024.



Stellantis is an automotive major in Brazil and South America, with 31.4 percent and 23.5 percent market share, respectively.



As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis is investing over 50 billion euros around the globe in electrification over the next decade to become a carbon net zero by 2038.



