Sectigo brings next-generation certificate lifecycle management and website cybersecurity to global partners

Sectigo, the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and website cybersecurity announced today its sponsorship of CloudFest 2024, March 18-21 in Europa-Park, Germany.

This year, CloudFest, the world's #1 internet infrastructure event connecting the global cloud computing industry, celebrates its 20th anniversary with 8,000+ attendees from more than 80 countries. Sectigo executives will be on hand in the VIP lounge to unveil the secrets of website security protection and automated, cloud-native CLM. They will also offer a bespoke, personalized experience to a select group of partners and clients. VIPs and their guests will enjoy everything included in the VIP Vendor Pass plus exclusive perks, a preview into Sectigo's updated SiteLock before it goes live, and the latest innovations in lifecycle management and website cybersecurity for MSPs.

WHO:

Jairo Fraile, VP of global partners

Sachin Golechha, director of product management

Stephen Nyhan, manager of sales engineering

WHAT: CloudFest 2024 expo

WHERE: The Sectigo VIP Lounge across from the Dome Stage in Europa-Park

WHEN: March 19 21 from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. CET

HOW: Contact us to book your meeting with the Sectigo team

Sectigo has been a proud CloudFest sponsor since the conference's inception 20 years ago. SiteLock monitors and protects more than 16 million websites with a suite of solutions that include an automated content management system (CMS), patching, vulnerability scanning, malware detection, and remediation solutions. To learn more about how Sectigo SiteLock and CLM solutions can better protect your customers' business, visit https://www.sectigo.com/products.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world's largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307299045/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Dooley

Sectigo PR

samantha.dooley@sectigo.com

+44 07380262811