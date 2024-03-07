The Milwaukee Company Tactical Asset Allocation ETFs Among Largest Funds in Morningstar's US Tactical Allocation Category

THIENSVILLE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / The recent launch of two asset allocation ETFs by The Milwaukee Company, a Wisconsin investment firm, has propelled the funds into the top tier of ETFs in Morningstar's U.S. tactical allocation category, based on net assets per Morningstar data.

The Brinsmere Fund - Growth ETF (TBFG) and The Brinsmere Fund - Conservative ETF (TBFC) are the second- and third-largest funds (in terms of net assets)*, respectively, in Morningstar's U.S. tactical ETFs category, as of February 28, 2024, per TMC's analysis using data provided by Morningstar's Office software product.

In addition, The Brinsmere ETFs have the lowest net expense ratios in the 25-fund category: 0.41% for TBFC and 0.42% for TBFG. By contrast, the highest expense ratio in the category is a fund charging 2.72% and the median expense ratio for the category is 1.06%, according to Morningstar data.

The high ranking of the Brinsmere ETFs, which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 16, 2024, marks one of the most successful launches of tactical asset allocation ETFs in terms of assets under management.

Both funds utilize analytics developed by The Milwaukee Company, with a goal of potentially generating strong risk-adjusted performance through time relative to comparable, passively managed fund of funds.

The Brinsmere Fund - Growth ETF (TBFG) and its counterpart, The Brinsmere Fund - Conservative ETF (TBFC), are fund-of-funds that seek to invest in low-cost, index-tracking equity and bond ETFs targeting specific market segments. The pair of actively managed ETFs use a combination of two distinctive, rules-based asset allocation strategies run independently.

"The Milwaukee Company is committed to being a leader of systematically managed asset allocation ETFs," says Andrew Willms, president, and chief executive officer of The Milwaukee Company. "We believe we can add significant value for investors with these ETFs."

"Our proprietary quantitative analytics are designed to identify periods when adjusting risk exposure appears compelling in terms of expected results vs. unmanaged market indexes," explains Shrey Patel, senior portfolio manager at The Milwaukee Company. "Although financial markets are largely efficient, active risk management provides us with the potential to lower volatility and enhance returns relative to a passive asset allocation strategy."

For details on The Brinsmere Funds, visit: www.thebrinsmerefunds.com

About The Milwaukee Company

The Milwaukee Company, established in 2010, manages approximately $1 billion for its clients. TMC offers investment-related services to individuals, trusts, investment entities, and charitable organizations. The company also provides insight and advice on how to reduce income taxes on investment portfolios, as well as plans to successfully transfer wealth to family members and charitable organizations. For additional information, visit: themilwaukeecompany.com

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by clicking here, or a free hard copy of the prospectus can be obtained by calling (855) 469-1006. Read the prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Funds will meet or maintain their objective. To the extent the Funds investments are concentrated in or have significant exposure to a particular issuer, sector industry or asset class, the Funds may be more vulnerable to adverse events affecting these groups than if the Funds investments were more broadly diversified.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market returns are based on the official closing price from the Exchange and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times. NAV (net asset value) is the dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding, which is calculated at the end of each business day. The market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV), an active secondary market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Share of an ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will further reduce returns.

Contact Information

Michael Willms

mwillms@themilwaukeecompany.com

262.238.6980

