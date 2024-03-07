North America's Iconic Vegandale Experience Unveils UK Expansion

London and Manchester are gearing up for Vegandale, the unparalleled vegan experience featuring prominent artists, immersive art and 120+ global vendors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Vegandale, the largest vegan experience in North America is expanding its reach to the UK with the addition of three new cities to its 2024 tour. Previously acclaimed in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Miami and Dallas, the event is now extending to London, Manchester and Philadelphia, making it a nine-city annual tour. With a mission to achieve World Vegan Domination, the event annually attracts 100,000 attendees, 1000+ vendors and features live performances.

One of Vegandale's standout features is the musical component, which has quickly become a major highlight. Anticipation is growing as Vegandale prepares to announce this year's headline acts after setting the bar high in 2023 with sold out performances by Rick Ross, Coi Leray and DJ Khaled. London artists are expected to be announced by mid April.

What Vegandale (albeit proudly) lacks in omnivorous options is rectified by a diverse and growing list of food, beverage and lifestyle vendors from around the world, promising attendees an unparalleled opportunity to try the best and newest in vegan products. In particular, the London and Manchester editions are set to showcase both local and vendors from North America, offering a rare opportunity for attendees to try dishes and products not readily available elsewhere.

Adding to its virality are the festival's renowned interactive art installations, which serve as a vehicle for the festival's core ethics. With its unique blend of music, food, and art, Vegandale offers an experience unlike any other.

The London event will be held at Clapham Common* on Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th. Tickets can be purchased from vegandalefest.com

The Manchester event will take place on Saturday, July 6th. Location TBA, tickets to launch soon.

Fans are encouraged to follow @vegandale on Instagram for more upcoming announcements.

ABOUT VEGANDALE

Vegandale, established in Toronto in 2015, is the world's largest touring vegan experience, uniting major artists, food, music and art for an unparalleled experience. With an annual tour spanning nine cities across North America and the UK, Vegandale's mission goes beyond entertainment, aiming to demonstrate the moral imperative of a world free from animal exploitation. Often compared to Coachella, this unique experience draws over 100,000 attendees annually, both vegans and non-vegans alike, with headline performances by artists like Rick Ross, Coi Leray and DJ Khaled. It serves as a cultural phenomenon, attracting global vendors and sponsors eager to showcase the latest in vegan product innovation.

*Event location is pending final park and permitting approval

