Samsara Inc.(NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has been recognised as a Great Place To Workin Poland, by the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.

This accolade follows Samsara's recent listings as a UK Best Workplace for Women and UK Best Workplace in Tech, which emphasises the company's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, fair, and empowering culture globally.

Samsara's recognition as one of Poland's best workplaces is driven by feedback from its employees and highlights the company's positive approach towards inclusion, teamwork, and work-life balance. This comes as 96% of its Polish workforce say they are treated fairly, regardless of their age, gender, race or sexual orientation, based on results from the GPTW employee feedback survey. 96% also believe that management is approachable and easy to talk to, and 93% say they were made to feel welcome when joining the company.

The rapidly expanding team in Poland is made up of engineers and engineering managers working out of the office in Warsaw, which opened in 2022, or remotely from locations throughout Poland. The engineering team focuses on building Samsara's fleet telematics solutions relating to compliance, maintenance, routing, electric vehicles, and fleet security.

"As an organisation, we aim to be a top destination for talent across the globe, and this recognition in Poland is a testament to the fact that we're fostering an environment where Samsarians feel valued, inspired, and empowered," said Jesper Helt, Head of People, EMEA at Samsara. "We need today's and tomorrow's most talented engineers to continue innovating for our customers. Poland has an amazing pool of English-speaking tech talent, backed by a system of world-class universities, which is why we're looking forward to bolstering our engineering talent in the region, to accelerate our product innovations."

Samsara strives to provide an exceptional experience for every employee, with inclusive benefits designed to support people both personally and professionally. With a continuous employee feedback loop, Samsara listens and evolves its offerings to best reflect the needs of its growing workforce.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Samsara stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

