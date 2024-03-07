Sharethrough and Adform Announce Direct Integration to Increase Media Buying Power and Enhance Sustainability for Ad Buyers

MONTREAL, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough, one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, announces a direct omnichannel integration with global DSP platform Adform. The integration benefits ad buyers that access Sharethrough's video, CTV, display and native ads through Adform with increased scale, buying power, better performance and improved sustainability.

The direct integration naturally increases scale while expanding media buying power by removing intermediaries previously required to access some of Sharethrough's inventory. Additionally, buyers will have direct access to Sharethrough's turnkey ad enhancements such as Dynamic Video Captions for video, CTV SportsTicker Overlay and Weather Overlay, and Display Countdown, all of which are proven to help improve advertiser performance.

Another main priority for this partnership is to enhance the sustainability of the advertising ecosystem, an important focus area for both companies. Sharethrough has pioneered sustainability in digital advertising with industry-first products like GreenPMPs and Low-Emissions PMPs, that help measure, reduce and compensate for advertisers' carbon emissions, and their new Net Zero Publisher Program that covers the first-year of cost for publishers to measure their company-wide carbon emissions to help them establish and achieve their net zero emissions goals. Earlier this year, Adform became the first global DSP to integrate with Scope3 to help advertisers measure and reduce their carbon emissions.

The direct integration goes a step further by providing all media buyers in Adform's public deal library access to Sharethrough's GreenPMPs.

"We are encouraged to see DSPs like Adform prioritizing enhanced sustainability internally and externally for their buyers," said JF Cote, CEO of Sharethrough. "Our direct integration is a net benefit to Adform buyers, who can now much more easily improve both the sustainability and performance of their ads."

Vicky Foster, VP Global Commercial Partnerships, Adform commented: "Advertisers eager to change the game in 2024 are looking directly at the omnichannel opportunity. Especially that available in fast-developing channels like CTV. We are excited to be partnering at this juncture with Sharethrough, a fellow pioneer of sustainable and uncompromising advertising, in providing this scale and performance for brands."

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough has been awarded Best Sustainable Ad Tech Platform by Digiday Technology Awards, Best Sustainable Initiative by Performance Marketing World Awards and recently nominated for the European Green Award and Digiday Media Awards for its Green Media Products. Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, which maximizes user attention and advertiser performance through research-backed ad enhancements for video, CTV, display and native ads while curating ad inventory for optimized directness, sustainability and quality.

About Adform

Adform is the most powerful and safe media buying platform in the world. With a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology, Adform enables major brands, agencies and publishers, to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sharethrough-and-adform-announce-direct-integration-to-increase-media-buying-power-and-enhance-sustainability-for-ad-buyers-302080465.html