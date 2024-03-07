DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.6256 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 491508 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831

March 07, 2024 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)