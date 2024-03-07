Intelligent power management company Eaton continues to expand its capabilities and resources in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with the recent announcements of two grants from the Czech Republic. The grants will fund participation in two innovative mobility projects, including assisting in the design and development of an electrified off-road truck and to develop and demonstrate a new power distribution unit (PDU) and DC/DC converter (200 kW) for hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307921565/en/

Eaton's power distribution unit will be utilized in two electrified vehicle projects funded by grants from the Czech Republic. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are continuously expanding our electrified vehicle capabilities in EMEA and forming meaningful partnerships with governments and automotive manufacturers and suppliers," said Dr. Mihai Dorobantu, director, Technology Planning and Government Affairs, Eaton's Mobility Group. "EMEA is an important growth region for electrified vehicles, and we are proud to help pave the way to an emissions-free future."

One of the grants from the Czech Republic is to participate in a joint program with Tatra Trucks, a leading Czech truck manufacturer for both military and commercial applications, to produce a specialized off-road electrified truck, a prototype called the Battery Electric Tatra Truck with multi-speed Transmission (BETTT). Eaton's contribution to the endeavor will be the integration of its power distribution unit (PDU) and award winning 4-speed transmission for medium- and heavy-duty electrified vehicles (EVs).

"We're very excited to have been chosen to participate in this important project," Dorobantu said. "Eaton strives to be at the forefront of innovation for all types of vehicles as the mobility industry continues its transition from internal combustion-powered vehicles to those with electrified drivetrains."

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicle requirements are fundamentally different than passenger vehicles. Because larger vehicles, such as buses and trucks, are bigger and heavier than passenger vehicles, electrified versions require large electric motors and batteries, which add cost. However, many vehicles typically operate on routes with significant braking opportunities that generate power via regenerative braking, making electrification an attractive opportunity to reduce energy and improve performance simultaneously.

The 4-speed EV transmission, a part of Eaton's eMobility portfolio of electrified vehicle components, solves the primary issue related to single-speed drives: contradictory requirements for high efficiency at top speeds and increased torque at launch and low speeds. It also promotes a more complete brake energy regeneration that reduces total energy consumption and battery needs.

Eaton's PDUs connect the main battery power to the rest of the vehicle, similar to how a home service panel connects the main power source to each of the branch circuits in the house. While distributing power through the vehicle, the PDU, also known as junction boxes, or fuse boxes, also provides a safety function, protecting passengers and the vehicle's expensive power electronics from short circuits and other electrical system faults.

"Eaton's PDU leverages our extensive automotive experience and electrical expertise to ensure complete power protection with enhanced vehicle performance and efficiency," Dorobantu said. "The BETTT project will allow us to gain knowledge from a specific application and demonstrate the performance benefits of our components on a system level."

Eaton's second grant is from the Czech government program DEFACTo (Definition and Demonstration of Fuel Cell BoP and DC/DC components) for a three-year program to develop and demonstrate a new PDU and DC/DC converter (200 kW) for hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks. In addition, an internal test bench with a fuel cell system (50 kW) will be set up at the Eaton European Innovation Center (EEIC) to expand and accelerate the company's capabilities and developments in the field of hydrogen.

"To successfully complete this project, we are establishing a hydrogen fuel cell lab at our European Innovation Center in Prague to test out different fuel cell components, including air and hydrogen control systems, as well as working to integrate a fuel cell in a simulated vehicle or building," Dorobantu said.

Learn more about Eaton's EV transmission and PDU.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307921565/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Nellenbach

(216) 333-2876 (cell)

thomasjnellenbach@eaton.com