Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware Issues Ruling on ARC Global Investments II, LLC v. Digital World Acquisition Corp.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Digital World Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Digital World" or the "Company"), a direct and wholly owned subsidiary of Digital World ("Merger Sub"), and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., a Delaware corporation ("TMTG"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of October 20, 2021 (as amended by the First Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated May 11, 2022, the Second Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 9, 2023, the Third Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated September 29, 2023, and as it may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which, among other transactions, Merger Sub will merge with in and into TMTG (the "Business Combination") with TMTG surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital World. Upon the consummation of the Business Combination, Digital World will change its name to "Trump Media & Technology Group Corp."

As previously disclosed by Digital World, on February 28, 2024, ARC Global Investments II, LLC ("ARC"), Digital World's sponsor, which is controlled by Mr. Patrick Orlando, Digital World's former chairman of the board of directors (the "Board") and chief executive officer and a current member of the Board, filed a lawsuit, captioned ARC Global Investments II, LLC v. Digital World Acquisition Corp., Eric Swider, Frank J. Andrews, Edward J. Preble and Jeffery A. Smith (the "Delaware Lawsuit"), in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Chancery Court"). ARC's complaint alleges impending violation of the Digital World Charter for failure to commit to issue the number of conversion shares to ARC that ARC claims it is owed upon the consummation of the Business Combination. The complaint claims entitlement to a conversion ratio of 1.78:1.

In addition to its complaint filed on February 28, 2024, ARC also filed a motion with the Chancery Court requesting that the case schedule be expedited to enable the Chancery Court to conduct an injunction hearing prior to the March 22, 2024 shareholder vote. On March 3, 2024, Digital World filed an opposition to ARC's motion to expedite, and ARC filed a reply on March 4, 2024.

On March 5, 2024, the Chancery Court held a hearing to decide ARC's motion to expedite the case schedule, which was argued on Digital World's behalf by Paul Hastings LLP partner, Brad Bondi. Following oral argument by the parties, the Vice Chancellor ruled that ARC's motion was denied "insofar as the court will not hold a merits or injunction hearing before March 22[, 2024]." Pursuant to this ruling, ARC's request to delay the vote until a hearing on the merits concludes was denied by the Chancery Court and the vote on the Business Combination will proceed as currently scheduled on March 22, 2024. The Chancery Court ruled that Digital World's proposal to place disputed shares into an escrow account upon the closing of the Business Combination was sufficient to preclude a possibility of irreparable harm related to the conversion of ARC's shares. Additionally, the Chancery Court found that Digital World's public disclosures regarding the nature of ARC's claims and possible conversion scenarios at the closing of the Business Combination further precluded a possibility of irreparable harm related to inadequate disclosure for purposes of the March 22, 2024 vote.

In issuing its ruling, the Chancery Court ruled that by March 8, 2024, ARC and Digital World must confer and propose a schedule by which the Chancery Court may resolve the action within 150 days following the Business Combination. The Chancery Court also further ordered the parties to provide the court with a stipulation by March 8, 2024 regarding ARC's ability to maintain standing over its claim following its vote in favor of the Business Combination. Additionally, the Chancery Court requested that the parties stipulate to the establishment of an escrow account for the placement of disputed shares following the Business Combination, to be held pending conclusion of the action. Finally, the Chancery Court requested that counsel for Digital World submit a letter to the Chancery Court by March 8, 2024 "addressing how this litigation will proceed alongside the Florida litigation" filed by Digital World on February 27, 2024 in the Circuit Court of Sarasota County, Florida.

Eric Swider, CEO of Digital World, commented, "A lot of work remains in front of us, but the court's denial of an injunction prior to the merger vote was critically important as we proceed towards our vote on March 22. We are grateful for the Chancery Court's position on this matter as well as for the expertise, professionalism and dedication of our legal team at Paul Hastings. Protecting our shareholders is our first priority and this ruling will allow us to continue on the path of soliciting votes for the upcoming special meeting to vote on the Business Combination."

About Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. To learn more, visit www.dwacspac.com .

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Digital World has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (as may be amended from time to time, the "Registration Statement"), which has been declared effective as of February 14, 2024 and the Proxy Statement in connection with the Business Combination pursuant to the Merger Agreement, by and between the Company, Merger Sub, and TMTG. The Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders of Digital World as of the record date for voting on the Business Combination. Securityholders of Digital World and other interested persons are advised to read the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement in connection with Digital World's solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the Business Combination, and any related supplements because these documents contain important information about Digital World, TMTG and the Business Combination. Digital World's securityholders and other interested persons will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement and any related supplements, without charge, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Digital World Acquisition Corp., 3109 Grand Ave, #450, Miami, FL 33133.

Participants in Solicitation

Digital World and TMTG and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the securityholders of Digital World in favor of the Business Combination. Securityholders of Digital World and other interested persons may obtain more information regarding the names and interests of Digital World's directors and officers in the Business Combination in Digital World's filings with the SEC, including in the Proxy Statement and any related supplements, and the names and interests of TMTG's directors and officers in the proposed Business Combination in the Registration Statement. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. TMTG and its officers and directors who are participants in the solicitation do not have any interests in Digital World other than with respect to their interests in the Business Combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

This 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed Business Combination between the Company and TMTG. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this 8-K, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner, by Digital World's Business Combination deadline or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Digital World's securities, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the stockholders of Digital World, (iii) the risk that certain ongoing or new disputes and

disagreements with the sponsor or related to certain TMTG stockholders may be not resolved and delay or ultimately prevent the consummation of the Business Combination, (iv) the lack of a third-party fairness opinion in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed Business Combination, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vi) the failure to achieve

the minimum amount of cash available following any redemptions by Digital World stockholders, (vii) redemptions exceeding a maximum threshold or the failure to meet The Nasdaq Stock Market's initial listing standards in connection with the consummation of the contemplated transactions, (viii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Business Combination on TMTG's business relationships, operating results, and business generally,

(ix) risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Digital World, (x) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against TMTG or against Digital World related to the Merger Agreement or the Business Combination, (xi) the risk of any investigations by the SEC or other regulatory authority relating to any future financing, the Merger Agreement or the Business Combination and the impact they may have on consummating the transactions, (xii) Truth Social, TMTG's initial product, and its ability to generate users and advertisers, (xiii) changes in domestic and global general economic conditions, (xiv) the risk that TMTG may not be able to execute its growth strategies, (xv) risks related to the future pandemics and response and geopolitical developments, (xvi) risk that TMTG may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls, (xvii) costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions, (xviii) Digital World's ability to timely comply with Nasdaq's rules and complete the Business Combination, (xix) risks that Digital World or TMTG may elect not to proceed with the Business Combination, and (xx) those factors discussed in Digital World's filings with the SEC, including in the Registration Statement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement and any related supplements, and in Digital World's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on October 30, 2023 and January 9, 2024 (the "2022 Annual Report") and in other reports Digital World files with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Digital World (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while Digital World and TMTG may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither Digital World nor TMTG gives any assurance that Digital World, TMTG, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Name: Alex Cano

Email: investorrelations@dwacspac.com

SOURCE: Digital World Acquisition Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com