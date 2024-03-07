Optty Expands Leadership as It Accelerates Payment Innovation

Appoints Payment Experts Marie-Elise Droga to the Board and Steven Ritchie to Leadership Team

SINGAPORE, LONDON and NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty, a leading global payments technology company headquartered in Singapore - announced the expansion of its executive team and board. The appointments mark a significant stride in Optty's journey to revolutionize the dynamic payments landscape and solidify its leadership in the industry. Optty's revolutionary full-stack user interface saves merchants costly integrations and adeptly meets the rapidly changing demands of emerging payment technologies.

Optty CEO Natasha Zurnamer welcomed Marie-Elise Droga, a global Payments and Customer Data Analytics expert, to the board of directors and e-commerce innovator Steve Ritchie as EVP and Chief Product and Information Officer. "We are thrilled to attract exceptional talent as Optty accelerates its vision of simplifying payment experiences for merchants and consumers through our breakthrough technology. Droga's and Ritchie's expertise is pivotal to our journey and to extending our product offerings and global presence, "she said.

Optty is a global payment powerhouse with integration connections to over 750 unique payment types, making it a world leader in offering the most cost-effective payment types, brands, countries, and currencies.

Droga said, "I am delighted to join the board of this innovative and visionary company and to be a part of the mission to revolutionize the payments industry. Optty is creating a secure, sophisticated, and user-friendly payment ecosystem that uses intentional design and technology to benefit all stakeholders in the transaction process". Droga is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Consumer Edge, previously held several senior leadership roles at Western Union, and recently served as SVP and Head of Global Fintech Partnerships at Visa.

Emphasizing Optty's groundbreaking approach, Ritchie said, "Optty's mission is to be the game changer in payments conversion by offering a wide choice of payments. By prioritizing efficiency, simplicity, speed, and global scalability, Optty takes the complexity out of providing merchants with a solid foundation in technology that is deployable in real time".

Zurnamer, also the Founder of Optty, said, "The payment brand offering is no longer the merchant's choice; it is in the hands of the consumer. Payment integration amnesia for merchants is solved with Optty offering more pay methods, critical to loyalty and sales conversions. We are setting the standards and leading the pace across the industry, enabling our partners to be at the forefront.

"Our comprehensive, cost-effective, and innovative solutions are a game-changer for merchants and consumers worldwide. Our interface is meticulously designed and saves merchants thousands in integration costs and payments management while addressing the dynamic nature of emerging and innovating payment methods and supporting global expansion", she added.

Optty has gained significant adoption from PSPs, gateways, schemes, and banks who have chosen to white-label Optty's platform. The appeal lies in Optty's ability to integrate and maintain emerging payment brands regardless of the complexity. Optty's unique integration approach does not touch the funds' flow but enables immediate and secure settlement, setting Optty apart from more established payment orchestrators.

About Optty :

Optty is a global payments technology company headquartered in Singapore with B Corp certification. With breakthrough technology, Optty has created a world-first universal payments platform enabling access to a comprehensive range of payment options through simple, true, single API integration. With connections to nine Payment architectures, more than 125 Buy Now, Pay Later, alternative payment services, and open banking networks, Optty is revolutionizing global and local commerce with its fintech leadership. Live in 140 countries, Optty supports over 120+ pay-in currencies.

