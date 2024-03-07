President of Kenya Unveils Green-Powered Mega Data Center in collaboration with the UAE, Setting Stage for Kenya as a Global Digital Hub

Kenya's EcoCloud and UAE's G42 to develop world-class 1 Gigawatt data center powered by geothermal energy.





The new facility will mark the beginning of a new era for cloud computing and AI services, propelling digital transformation advancements in the region.

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move that positions Kenya at the forefront of the global digital economy, His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto has proudly witnessed the MoU signing between EcoCloud and G42, a pioneering project destined to revolutionize the digital landscape not just in East Africa, but across the globe. Powered by the untapped potential of Kenya's 10 gigawatts of geothermal energy, the mega data center is the first of its kind in scale and ambition, heralding a new era of green energy-driven digital infrastructure.

Strategically located in Kenya's geothermal-rich region, the EcoCloud-G42 Mega Data Center is planned to have initial capacity of 100 MW, but with the potential to build up to 1 Gigawatt, setting a new standard for sustainable data centers. This initiative is not just an investment in technology but a bold statement of Kenya's commitment to harnessing renewable energy for technological advancement. By leveraging the earth's heat, the project dramatically cuts fossil fuel dependence, slashes carbon emissions, and stands as a beacon of environmental stewardship. The collaboration between EcoCloud, a trailblazer in data center development, and G42, the leading UAE-based technology conglomerate, marks a significant leap in Kenya's journey toward becoming a digital hub. This strategic partnership underlines a shared vision for fostering a robust digital infrastructure that not only accelerates the country's digital transformation but also fortifies its position as a leader in technology-driven development.

This strategic agreement was signed by Eng. Amos Siwoi, CEO of EcoCloud and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, leading the UAE delegation, in the presence of His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya and Dr. Salim Ibrahim Binahmed Mohammed Alnaqbi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kenya.

This partnership is not just about erecting a digital infrastructure; it's a foundation for a comprehensive ecosystem that includes cloud services and artificial intelligence, catering to the vibrant and youthful population of Kenya. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between these giants extends beyond infrastructure, aiming to usher in an era of cloud computing and AI services. This initiative promises to unlock unprecedented economic opportunities, stimulate innovation, and drive the digital economy forward, making Kenya the center of technological innovation in Africa and a competitive player on the global stage.

Eng. Amos Siwoi, CEO of EcoCloud said: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, we are not only meeting the region's data needs but also setting a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure. This partnership underscores our dedication to a greener, more sustainable future for Africa and beyond."

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42 said: "In establishing this strategic partnership with EcoCloud, G42 is proud to be at the forefront of combining groundbreaking technology with sustainability. This geothermal-powered data center is a milestone towards realizing Kenya's potential as a global digital hub and fulfilling our mission of making intelligence accessible to everyone, everywhere."

The launch of this mega data center is a clear call for innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. It invites the world to witness Kenya's transformation into a digital hub, powered by green energy and driven by the unwavering vision of its leaders.

About EcoCloud

EcoCloud is a leading provider of sustainable data centre solutions, committed to building environmentally responsible infrastructure for the digital age. With a focus on renewable energy and efficient resource management, EcoCloud is driving innovation in the data centre industry and setting new standards for sustainability.

Website: www.ecocloud.co.ke

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating the world over, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

To know more visit www.g42.ai

Media contact: Giacomo Ziani, giacomo.ziani@g42.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357108/G42_EcoCloud_Signing_Ceremony.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/president-of-kenya-unveils-green-powered-mega-data-center-in-collaboration-with-the-uae-setting-stage-for-kenya-as-a-global-digital-hub-302082899.html