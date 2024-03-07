BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 6 March 2024 were:

666.87p Capital only

666.93p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 29th February 2024, the Company now has 100,663,851 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 17,265,087 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).