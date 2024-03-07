BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 March 2024 were:

214.44p Capital only

215.48p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 52,159 ordinary shares on 6th March 2024, the Company has 78,515,088 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,846,217 shares which are held in Treasury.