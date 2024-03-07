ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce new partnerships with leading innovators in the industry, Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless. ARway.ai is quickly becoming the preferred choice among industry developers, following successful pilots and established credibility, and these subscriptions signify a major ramp-up in XR project adoption across various sectors.

These subscriptions represent a leap forward in the adoption of AR/VR/XR technologies for location based mobile applications, showcasing a commitment to pushing the boundaries of spatial computing, marketing, and advertising.

Holition.com - UK

Holition is a London-based innovator, crafting bespoke AR, VR, and XR solutions for art, beauty, fashion, and retail sectors. Their expertise in creating captivating digital experiences has set them apart as leaders in immersive technology.

Holition has worldwide notable and luxurious brand clients including Rolls Royce, Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Tiffany&Co, Hermes, Moncler, Christian Loubiton and more who are all looking to incorporate immersive technologies like AR/VR/XR into their marketing and branding efforts, as evident through past projects. The ARway platform will be an additional tool to deliver customer projects. View previous projects - click here

3D Marx - UAE

Under this partnership, 3D Marx will integrate ARway's cutting-edge indoor navigation and advertising solutions into their service offerings. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experiences in the retail and hospitality industries, including shopping malls, stores, hotels, resorts, and tourism, thereby elevating the standard of immersive customer engagement.

Located in Dubai, 3D Marx offers unique 3D immersive virtual tours, enhancing customer interaction and engagement through advanced 3D technology. Their services cater to a wide array of industries, fostering a more connected and interactive world.

Aigentless - USA

Aigentless is a dynamic startup located in the United States that is disrupting the real estate market. Their application serves as a matchmaking platform, connecting potential tenants with real estate agents for property showings. Aigentless has chosen to integrate ARway's technology to enhance their upcoming MVP, promising a unique augmented reality experience for property showings. Aigentless is similar to well known real estate industry websites such as rent.ca, realtor.ca, zillow.com.

By leveraging the ARwayKit SDK, Aigentless aims to transform property tours into immersive journeys. Users will benefit from AR navigation to guide them to the right property spaces while highlighting key features and amenities through engaging AR visuals. This innovative approach, focusing on both commercial and residential properties, is expected to set new standards in real estate engagement and customer satisfaction.

Watch a video demo example of ARway's technology for a real estate use case: click here

This deal follows recent news of a new deal signed with DesignSA.me, based in Saudi Arabia. DesignSA.me is at the forefront of providing technology and consulting services for government projects. Their work spans various sectors, including sustainability, defense, energy, and exhibitions. By incorporating the ARwayKit SDK, DesignSA.me plans to introduce augmented reality into multiple government applications, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public services.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

