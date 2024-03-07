Anzeige
07.03.2024
Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc Targets Miami for New State-of-the-Art Soccer Complex, Aiming to Elevate Youth Development to International Standards

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / AllStar Health Brands Inc (OTC PINK:ALST) ("AllStar" or "the Company") d/b/a Allstar Global Brands actively pursuing the acquisition and development of a new soccer complex dedicated to youth development. This complex aims to train young international athletes for the next level of competition, focusing on ages 12 to 19 and preparing them for advancement to college, university, professional, and European leagues. Miami is chosen as the ideal location due to its abundant talent pool, drawing from South America and other regions worldwide, providing a competitive advantage.

Our plan involves assembling a team of national coaches and scouts to create a top-tier competitive soccer program. The complex will operate year-round, offering training in both philosophy and practical skills development. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in tournaments and travel to compete against elite opponents.

Allstar seeks to secure land in South Miami to construct a 50,000 square foot complex featuring two fields and facilities for schooling and advanced soccer training drills.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Peter Wanner, CEO AllStarHealth Brands, Inc (ALST)
Tel: 416.918.6987
email: peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: Allstar Health Brands, Inc.



