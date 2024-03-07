PeakMetrics, Inc.: PeakMetrics Raises $3M to Help Enterprises and Governments Combat Online Narrative Threats

The company saw a 5x increase in recurring revenue in 2023 amidst the growing need for organizations to protect their brand, reputation, and people.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / PeakMetrics, the leading narrative intelligence company, today announced it has raised $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by York IE , with follow-on investment from Argon Ventures and participation from Parameter Ventures and CEAS Investments . PeakMetrics has now raised $5.7 million to date.

"PeakMetrics is changing the way enterprises and governments navigate this age of information chaos," said Nick Loui , co-founder and CEO, PeakMetrics. "Our state-of-the-art platform gives organizations the means to discern source credibility, understand how audiences spread narratives, and quantify risk and response scenarios - without spending millions on crisis communication and manual sentiment analysis."

This funding will allow PeakMetrics to meet the rapidly growing demand for proactive narrative intelligence tools; 2023 proved to be a year of substantial growth, as the company quintupled its recurring revenue (a 5x increase). The seed round will support an expansion of PeakMetrics' go-to-market function, and allow the team to deepen its product capabilities, especially for its commercial clients.

With Super Tuesday in the rearview mirror, the 2024 election season is in full gear. The election cycle brings forth an array of news stories and social media conversations - many of which are prone to misinformation and misleading narratives .

Organizations are finding an increasing need to identify and combat emerging online threats to protect their brand, reputation, and people. A survey from PR consultancy firm Edelman revealed that 46% of CMOs and CCOs say their organization has been affected by online and social media attacks. Misinformation costs organizations an estimated $78 billion per year , per a report from ad cybersecurity firm CHEQ.

As AI continues to advance , creating and spreading harmful online narratives has become significantly easier - and the rising business of " disinformation for hire " only adds to this concern.

Using proprietary narrative ML technology, PeakMetrics analyzes more than 1.5 million media sources and 10 different social media platforms to identify media manipulation and adversarial attacks in real-time, before they cause damage.

"Protecting your brand, reputation, and people can no longer be a reactive exercise," said Joe Raczka, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York IE, and a new addition to the PeakMetrics board of directors. "PeakMetrics is using novel ML tactics to help companies and government organizations anticipate threats in real-time, so they're not caught flat-footed. It's an especially powerful technology in the current dynamic information landscape."

Loui co-founded PeakMetrics with COO Bobby Lincoln, a former high school classmate, in 2020. The pair had previously worked together at Vixlet, a software company that they helped grow from 1st hire to 80+ employees and $70M+ raised.

PeakMetrics has helped some of the world's most recognizable organizations navigate various viral trends, reputational crises, and world events: the 2020 election, the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, customer backlash within the banking, ticket sales, and airline industries, and more.

"Our investment in PeakMetrics is founded in our belief that organizations and corporations across all sectors need to proactively identify and respond to emerging social media trends and narrative threats," said Bob Mason, co-founder and Managing Partner, Argon Ventures. "The PeakMetrics platform is setting a new standard for how organizations navigate the ever-evolving digital narrative landscape."

"Recent advances in generative AI are reshaping the information environment, with far-reaching implications," said Dave Krasik, Partner at Parameter Ventures. "PeakMetrics is building powerful tools to keep a new breed of threats at bay and define the future of the narrative intelligence category."

For more information on PeakMetrics, please visit peakmetrics.com .

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics provides a narrative intelligence platform that helps enterprises and governments identify and combat emerging online narrative threats. Using state-of-the-art ML technology, PeakMetrics analyzes more than 1.5 million media sources and 10 different social media platforms to identify media manipulation and adversarial attacks in real-time, before they cause damage. Organizations use PeakMetrics to discern source credibility, understand how audiences spread narratives, and quantify risk and response scenarios - without spending millions on crisis communication and manual sentiment analysis. Detect, decipher, defend at peakmetrics.com .

Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: PeakMetrics, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com