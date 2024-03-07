GXC Unveils Partner Program to Help VARs and VADs Monetize Fast-Growing Private Cellular Solutions

Company's Fast Track Promotion Enables Partners to Quickly Achieve Tier Status and Access Increased Discounts and Marketing Benefits

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / GXC (www.gxc.io), a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, today unveiled its Partner Program, which enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), Value Added Distributors (VADs), and other partners to expand revenue streams and deepen customer relationships by selling proven private cellular monetized solutions to customers. The program features an array of benefits to registered partners, including discounts, marketing support, access to qualified leads, technical support and training, and other assets. To register for the program, partners should visit: gxc.io/partner-program.

GXC's Partner Program offers resellers an escalating range of benefits based on achieving Authorized, Silver, Gold, and Platinum status through the volume they sell, including additional marketing credits and other sales support and technical services when reaching a high tier.

To celebrate the launch of the Partner Program, GXC is implementing its Fast Track promotion, which enables VARs, VADs, MSPs, and other partners to automatically elevate their status to the next tier after closing their first deal. The promotion runs through July 31, 2024. All authorized GXC partners are eligible for the promotion.

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company's partner program is considered among the most comprehensive of channel initiatives in the private cellular industry, and has attracted nationally known providers that are successfully selling solutions into a number of markets, such as logistics and manufacturing, agriculture, energy and utilities, and government. GXC's roster of partners includes technology providers, systems integrators, vertical market experts, and consultants.

"We are excited to offer a comprehensive program to partners that are looking for an efficient path to increase revenue and pursue margin-rich opportunities by delivering state-of-the-art private cellular solutions to a fast-growing marketplace," explained Allen Proithis, chief executive officer of GXC. "Given the growing demand for reliable connectivity in industrial environments, we are confident that partners can successfully leverage GXC to serve this expanding customer base and remain relevant to customers that continue to seek reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions to support their essential business processes."

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey advanced technology platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises. Follow us on LinkedIn and X and contact us here for inquiries.

