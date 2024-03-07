Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2024 | 14:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fintech Media Advertising SA: Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Media Advertising (FMA), the revolutionary FinTech digital marketing agency, has experienced meteoric growth, solidifying its position as a leading force in the industry. In just three years, FMA has achieved a staggering 3,967% increase in gross revenue, becoming the go-to partner for FinTech companies seeking exponential growth.

Fintech Media Advertising Announces Explosive Growth and Industry Dominance


Key Highlights:

  • 3,967% growth in gross revenue over three years: This remarkable achievement places FMA among the top 0.22% of fastest-growing companies in Europe as per the Financial Times FT1000 list.
  • Top 30 Marketing Company in Romania: FMA has established itself as a leading player in the Romanian marketing landscape.
  • Results-Obsessed Approach: FMA prioritizes tangible results for clients, utilizing data-driven strategies and cutting-edge tools to exceed expectations.
  • Powerhouse Leadership: Led by a seasoned team, FMA boasts unparalleled expertise:
    - Nevio Traverso, CMO: Deep-rooted FinTech knowledge ensures campaigns resonate with tech-savvy consumers.
    - Giulio Lungu, CFO: Financial acumen fosters strategic growth and translates vision into success.
    - Marco Salzillo, CEO: Cutting-edge marketing expertise combined with a profound understanding of the FinTech landscape guides the company towards dominance.

About Fintech Media Advertising

Fintech Media Advertising is a leading FinTech digital marketing agency, empowering businesses through innovative and results-oriented strategies. With a team of passionate experts and a commitment to excellence, FMA propels FinTech companies towards a brighter future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357129/Fintech_Media_team.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fintech-media-advertising-announces-explosive-growth-and-industry-dominance-302082874.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.