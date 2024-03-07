Georgia-Pacific and GP Recycling Showcase Their Recycled Wastepaper Operation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific:

Our Georgia-Pacific LLC team recently hosted members from the American Forest & Paper Association at the Savannah River Mill for a tour of our recycled wastepaper operation. Our facility has five of the world's 12 largest tissue paper machines and we use mostly recycled fiber to make the products our customers want, need and use every day.

Marc Forman from GP RECYCLING LLC was on hand to share our recycling story, including the impacts of wastepaper usage on the papermaking process and how GP manages wastepaper inputs to achieve specific customer product specifications.

During the visit, the AF&PA team also learned about our Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification and the ways we support local wildlife on 1K+ acres.

Thank you to the AF&PA for your collaborative partnership, and to our team at Savannah River Mill for hosting this informative visit!

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly.

