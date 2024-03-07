Shrew God Publishing: Clinical Depression Survivor Aims to Save Lives With Release of Transformative Poetry Collection

In a world more connected yet more disconnected than ever, poet Anthony Andricks creates an immersive experience providing testament that we can overcome, find contentment, and reclaim hope and purpose.

LAKEWOOD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Shrew God Publishing announces the release of Repurposed (Trial by Lineation) by Ohio poet and attorney Anthony Andricks. Repurposed isn't only a poetry book; it's an extraordinary feat, fusing art and emotion that captures the human experience in a tapestry of voices from the past, present, and future. The 44-year-old author draws inspiration from the experiences of iconic LGBTQ+ trailblazers and seamlessly intertwines them with his own past struggles, using a unique approach that merges the reflective tendencies of GenX with the psychotherapeutic shadow work method embraced by Millennials and GenZ. This boundary-breaking style creates an intergenerational lifeline- a cohesive and linear poetic narrative about overcoming and redemption. In a series of online interviews, Andricks provides potential readers with a sneak peek into his work and methods.

Cover, Repurposed (Trial by Lineation)

Cover, Repurposed (Trial by Lineation)

"With a suicide epidemic sweeping the country," says Andricks, "I feel a responsibility to let others know I've been there. I know what it feels like to give up hope. I also know what it takes to fight through it, to find purpose again. That's what this book is about-sharing an experience through a poetic lens to inspire others, or even just one person, to flush those pills and fight."

Emmy-nominated producer, director, and editor Nick Ramos adds, "Repurposed is incredibly relatable, and some poems hit painfully hard. Creative genius and raw courage remarkably displayed. I loved the artwork."

The color version of Repurposed features the artwork of Cory Andricks, the author's brother, providing stunning and unique visuals that complement the written word.

Anthony Andricks grew up in Bryan, Ohio, and presently resides in Lakewood, Ohio. Anthony graduated summa cum laude from Cleveland State University College of Law in 2012 and practices commercial real estate law at an AmLaw 200 firm where he also serves as the firmwide LGBTQ+ diversity leader.

For more information, please visit www.RepurposedPoetry.com.

###

Contact Information

Anthony Andricks

shrewgodllc@gmail.com

(216) 210-7223

Related Images

Cover, Repurposed (Trial by Lineation)

Cover, Repurposed (Trial by Lineation) Anthony Andricks, Author

Anthony Andricks, Author

SOURCE: Shrew God Publishing

View the original press release on newswire.com.