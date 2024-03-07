Professor Morgan Barense, Ph.D., Joins CareMates Advisory Board

Introducing the Newest Addition to the CareMates Board of Advisors: Professor Morgan Barense, Ph.D., of the University of Toronto; Canada Research Chair; and Max and Gianna Glassman Endowed Chair in Neuropsychology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / CareMates is thrilled to announce the appointment of Professor Morgan Barense, Ph.D., of the University of Toronto; Canada Research Chair; and Max and Gianna Glassman Endowed Chair in Neuropsychology to its esteemed Board of Advisors.

With a wealth of experience and expertise in Alzheimer's disease and the cognitive neuroscience of memory, Professor Barense will play a pivotal role in guiding CareMates towards continued success and growth.

As of 2020, 55 million people globally had dementia. Each year, over 10 million new cases of dementia are reported worldwide, which equates to a new dementia patient every 3.2 seconds. As a member of the Board of Advisors, Professor Barense will provide strategic insights and valuable advice to help CareMates further enhance its innovative marketplace that provides high-quality and curated services to older adults. Professor Barense's deep knowledge and proven track record in human aging research will be instrumental in steering CareMates towards achieving its mission of making a positive impact in the lives of older adults.

"We are thrilled to welcome Professor Barense to our Board of Advisors," said Alan Raby, the CEO of CareMates. "With Professor Barense's exceptional expertise and passion for Alzheimer's and brain memory, we are confident that CareMates will continue to thrive and set new standards in the industry."

CareMates is committed to providing exceptional services to older adults, and Professor Barense's appointment further solidifies the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.

About CareMates:

CareMates is a digital care platform on a mission to empower community-caring for aging adults. By connecting older adults with a wide range of services and companionship, CareMates empowers them to lead enriched lives and continue to make meaningful contributions to society. CareMates' platform further offers a Personal Assistant called Hachiko GPT that may be used by people to help them out with their daily lives. The platform also offers a unique earning opportunity for providers, allowing them to set their schedules and work on their terms while creating connections with older adults in their community.

