AMC Health Bolsters Experienced Advisory Board With Appointment of Healthcare Pioneer Mitchell Fong

AMC Health, a leader in end-to-end virtual care solutions, announced today the appointment of Mitchell Fong to the AMC Health Advisory Board. This position solidifies AMC Health's position of bringing strategic and tactical experience that expands emerging technology and healthcare solutions for partners, payers, and patients.





"We are thrilled to have Mitchell Fong join the AMC Health Advisory Board," said AMC Health's CEO, Nesim Bildirici. "His dedication and passion for healthcare equity make him a valuable asset to our Advisory Board. We look forward to watching his innovative spirit help us best serve the healthcare industry through insightful data and transformative opportunities."

Fong brings hands-on experience in multiple healthcare roles, including analytics and leadership. Over the last decade, he has focused on population health and virtual care strategies with an emphasis on innovative solutions.

Currently, Fong acts as President-Elect of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Nevada Chapter, while also serving as the Founder of Innovise Consulting. Before that, he was the Vice President of Virtual Care at Renown Health, where he served markets in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California.

"AMC Health is transforming how virtual care can change lives," added Fong. "I am excited to add my experience to their already deep pool of industry knowledge. The AMC Health Advisory Board represents the best of healthcare. And sitting at that table will be an honor."

As a public health professional, Fong has developed and implemented population health and virtual care strategies while focusing on his mission to improve the overall trajectory of modern healthcare. He has worked to leverage innovation and technology to create an equitable and sustainable system for all.

About AMC Health

At AMC Health, advanced caregiving is emphasized at every step of the patient journey. Using a whole-person care approach, the company brings care into the community, including medical health, mental health, health literacy, and health equity.

AMC Health's end-to-end virtual care solution delivers a seamless experience that empowers members and has consistently helped healthcare organizations across the country to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase access to care. Its innovative, enterprise-wide remote-care system combines patient-centered technology, health education to improve health literacy and promote self-management, and evidence-based management protocols.

AMC Health has provided care to the community for over two decades. The company serves patients in all 50 U.S. states and serves a wide range of organizations, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

