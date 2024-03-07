Rich's: Rich Products Adds a Taste of Italy to its Industry-Leading Pizza Portfolio with "Authentically Italian" Products

Rich's to offer sneak peak of Italian-style pizza lineup at 2024 International Pizza Expo

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) is expanding its portfolio of industry-leading pizza doughs and crusts with an authentic, Italian-style lineup of pizza products. The company will offer a sneak peak of the new portfolio at the 2024 International Pizza Expo (booth #2381), taking place on March 19-21 in Las Vegas, NV.

"At Rich's, we're always looking at how we can elevate our pizza offerings, bringing products to market that we know consumers are looking for, while making sure these products are easy for operators to execute at a store level," said Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president, Pizza & Flatbread Category, Rich Products. "Last year, our team traveled to Italy to gather inspiration and expertise that would enhance our portfolio with more authentically Italian products. In Europe, we tasted some of the best pizza we'd ever had and saw the opportunity to bring some of these products and innovation to the U.S. & Canada markets. We're excited today to introduce several new Authentically Italian products that will help pizza operators expand their menus and drive excitement for consumers."

It's not Pizza... It's Pinsa

According to Technomic's most recent Pizza Industry Report (November 2023), more than 70% of pizza operators agree that they are experimenting more with globally inspired pizzas and pizza ingredients than they were two years ago.

Rich's new Authentically Italian pizza portfolio features a variety of distinct products, all with roots tied to Italy. At the center of the portfolio is Rich's Italian Pinsa. A Roman-style pizza crust with a unique dough fermentation process, Pinsa has seen a surge across Europe over the past couple years but is just beginning to gain traction here in North America. Hand-stretched and made with authentic regional ingredients imported from Italy, Rich's new Pinsa features an irresistible aroma paired with a unique crust that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Rich's will be providing pizza lovers with an exclusive "first taste" of its new Pinsa at Pizza Expo. Additionally, Rich's will feature its full Authentically Italian portfolio at the show, which includes:

7" x 11" Oval Pinsa and 12" Round Pinsa Rich's new Pinsas are expected to be available through Dot Foods by May 6, 2024.

8 oz. Pizza Dough Ball made with Double Zero '00' Italian Style Flour Made with finely-ground Double Zero '00' style flour, just as they do in Italy, Rich's Dough Balls are higher in moisture than traditional dough balls, making them easier for Operators to use for Neapolitan-style pizzas. Rich's Dough Balls are currently available for purchase. To learn more, visit Double Zero '00" Italian Style 8oz Dough Ball.

16" Double Zero '00' Italian Style Parbaked Pizza Crust Authentic Italian-inspired pizza doesn't have to mean complicated dough handling. Rich's parbaked crust is made with Double Zero '00' style flour, delivering the taste, texture and aroma one would find in a Roman cafe, but with freezer-to-oven simplicity. Rich's new Double Zero '00' Parbaked Crusts are expected to be available through Dot Foods by May 6, 2024.



One-Stop-Shop for Pizza

Rich's Authentically Italian products enhance the food company's diverse portfolio of pizza offerings, helping operators expand their menus, drive consumer interest and stay ahead of the next wave of pizza trends. With a full spectrum of doughs and parbaked crusts, as well as plant-based, Gluten-Free and fully-topped, retail-ready pizzas, Rich's is a one-stop-shop for any operators' pizza needs.

Rich's will also be featuring many of these offerings at Pizza Expo, including:

Gluten-free Detroit Style Pizza - In 2023, Rich's launched the first ever Gluten-Free (GF) Detroit-Style Pizza Crust. The Detroit-style pizza legacy, now a national favorite, began in 1946 at Buddy's Rendezvous on Detroit's east side when Gus Guerra made his first rectangle-shaped pizza. Today, Gus' grandson,Jack Guerra, Jr., serves as the plant manager at Rich's manufacturing facility in Dearborn Heights, Michigan,where he and his father developed Rich's Gluten Free Detroit-Style Pizza Crust.

To learn more about Rich's full spectrum of pizza and flatbread products, visit www.richsusa.com/pizza/.

MEET RICH'S

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible.

Rich's®-Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rich Products:

Mary Pace

mpace@rich.com

(860)550-1736

SOURCE: Rich's

View the original press release on accesswire.com