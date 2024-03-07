Simpplr's 2024 State of Internal Communications Report Reveals Blueprint for Success in Internal Communications

Report Underscores Critical Investment in Employee Communication and Experience Technology as Key to Boosting Employee Experience, Alignment, and Ultimately, Company Performance.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / The need for comprehensive employee communication and experience technology has never been more apparent. Breakthrough research from Simpplr's 2024 State of Internal Communications (IC) report identifies key drivers in building a highly effective internal communications strategy and team.

The report revealed that highly effective (HE) internal communication teams are distinguished by their operational tactics and strategic vision, with several key characteristics setting them apart. One distinctive feature of HE teams is their use of a clear charter with measurable goals that provide benchmarks for success. The report's findings show that IC teams who lack strategic clarity often find their contributions undervalued by their organizations. This is particularly significant given that 30% of IC teams feel their importance is not fully recognized. The issue is only exacerbated when 40% of respondents indicate they operate without a clear strategic plan or defined objectives. Not only do HE teams drive more impact within their organization, but those teams also realize the benefits of their hard work in the form of budget increases. Though only 35% of total respondents indicated that their IC budget increased in 2023, that group is primarily made up of HE teams (43%), with only 10% of less effective teams (LE) reporting an increased budget.

Leadership engagement emerges as a pivotal factor in enhancing the perceived quality of an organization's internal communications, acting as a cornerstone for a strong employee experience. The evidence shows that leadership in HE organizations actively and positively collaborates with IC teams, with a significant difference observed in engagement levels (52% versus 5% in less effective setups). Such a dynamic underscores the critical role of involved leadership in fostering an environment where internal communications thrive, directly contributing to a robust employee experience.

IC teams are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize how they target their communications and define their channel strategy, significantly enhancing process efficiency and efficacy. The report uncovered that teams using AI are 13% more likely to rate themselves as HE and 17% more likely to get budget increases. Another differentiator of HE teams is their keen ability to demonstrate their work's impact on the organization, ensuring their efforts are recognized and valued within the organization. These teams also witness an uptick in internal content engagement among employees, a testament to the relevance and appeal of their communications. Notably, the most successful IC teams are frequently part of the HR or People Team (28%), highlighting a deliberate alignment with the organization's cultural and employee well-being objectives. This strategic positioning is further supported by a higher budget allocation on average, affording them access to better resources and tools, like a modern intranet, to bolster their initiatives, marking a comprehensive approach to elevating the employee communication experience.

"Our new report showed that the workplace is constantly changing, and this past year has been especially turbulent for internal communication teams," said Simpplr Chief Insights Officer Jordan Katz. "Internal communication teams with effective employee engagement strategies are essential to help organizations navigate these storms. In good and challenging times, their advantage is crucial in maintaining employee productivity, retention, and overall well-being-all key to business success."

The combination of strategic positioning, advanced technology use, clear objectives, and strong leadership collaboration underscores the blueprint for highly effective internal communications teams.

Find more of Simpplr's State of Internal Communications Report . In the report, find research on what employee communication and experience teams are facing, including an increasing number of challenges that range from budget cuts to high levels of burnout, a lack of effective employee experience technology, and varying degrees of leadership support.

Survey Methodology

Simpplr conducted this research using an online survey distributed to senior IC professionals spanning various industries. Respondents were primarily U.S.-based and represent a mix of organizations employing anywhere from 250 to over 10,000 people. Data was collected from November 27 to December 8, 2023.

