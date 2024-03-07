Emily Ambrose: Energy Circle Announces B Corp Certification

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Energy Circle LLC, a Portland, Maine-based marketing company serving the building decarbonization movement, is excited to announce it has been recognized as a Certified B Corporation, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility. This certification furthers the company's mission to champion healthier, safer, and more energy-efficient buildings throughout the United States by supporting the people, companies, and associations doing the work.

Companies that earn a B Corp Certification are certified by B Lab, a third-party nonprofit, and meet high standards of verified social and environmental impact, accountability, and transparency. Energy Circle LLC joins a global community of businesses that prioritize purpose over profit and transform business into a force for good.

"We started Energy Circle 15 years ago with a mission to be a contributor to the challenge of fixing a lot of buildings - to make them healthier, more energy efficient, less carbon-intensive and to help build a vibrant economy around getting that work done," said Peter Troast, CEO and founder of Energy Circle LLC. "For me, and for the whole team at EC, this represents the new standard of quality and excellence for us as a company. Not just being great at the work we do, but doing so in ways that are world-class from the perspective of our employees, customers, and contribution to a greater good."

About Energy Circle:

Energy Circle is a mission-centered, culture-forward marketing agency focused on serving clients and partners in the building decarbonization and home services sectors. Founded in 2008, Energy Circle believes in establishing long-lasting relationships built on trust, mutual understanding, and a thirst for lead-generating innovation. They build tools and services to grow companies and organizations dedicated to providing comfortable, efficient, healthy buildings. Energy Circle believes their success is reflected in the success of their clients and, in turn, on their impact on better buildings, lower energy use, and carbon reduction across the country. For further information, please visit www.energycircle.com.

Contact Information:

Emily Ambrose

Director of People Operations

eambrose@energycircle.com

207-747-0184

SOURCE: Energy Circle

