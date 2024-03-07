CoxHealth and Journeys Metabolic Partner to Tackle Metabolic Disease

Partnership accelerates CoxHealth's value-based care strategy by providing population-wide access to novel digital metabolic health program

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Journeys Metabolic, a value-based care leader that helps health systems reverse and prevent metabolic disease for populations at scale, announced today its partnership with CoxHealth to strategically reverse the trend of metabolic disease in Southwest Missouri.

The partnership enables at-risk individuals within CoxHealth to optimize their metabolic health by enrolling in Journeys Metabolic's proprietary, four-month, app-based program. Physician-developed and leveraging the latest clinical research in insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction, and fat oxidation, the Journeys Metabolic digital intervention includes daily, prescriptive personalized educational content, computer vision of food for habit creation, and a proprietary, handheld biomarker device for individuals to track their body's response to new habits.

"Helping people take control of their metabolic health is an essential part of prevention and population health," says Dr. Julia Flax, Chief Population Health Officer at CoxHealth. "The Journeys Metabolic program is an exciting, innovative intervention that we believe will help CoxHealth achieve our population health goals, and we are eager to offer this opportunity to our colleagues and additional at-risk populations later this year."

The lifestyle modification program has already benefited 3,000 patients to lose weight (average 8% weight loss reduction) and manage their blood sugar (17% A1C reduction) in the initial primary care version.

"We see this type of partnership as the blueprint for value-based organizations everywhere - supporting current providers at scale and into the home rather than adding another care delivery layer," said Jim Howard, CEO of Journeys Metabolic. "CoxHealth is one of the most progressive health systems in the Midwest, and we are thrilled to partner with leadership that understands insulin resistance-related impact - and the downstream effects it can have on reimbursement and a fee-for-outcomes transition."

Supporting the collaboration, Journeys Metabolic has announced two key leadership additions to its leadership team. Joining as Chief Medical Officer is Courtney Younglove, M.D FOMA FACOG DABOM, a dual board-certified OB-GYN and obesity medicine specialist. Additionally, Jessica Yang, DNP, has joined the team as Head of Clinical Product Solutions after 12 years of nursing roles at Mass General Hospital in Boston and most recently as digital product lead in the in-home chronic disease market.

About CoxHealth

CoxHealth is a locally owned, not-for-profit health system, operating six hospitals, five ERs and more than 80 clinics. The system has more than 13,500 employees throughout southwest Missouri. CoxHealth is also Missouri's first hospital system accredited by DNV Healthcare for quality and patient safety. For more information, visit www.coxhealth.com.

About Journeys Metabolic

Journeys Metabolic is a value-based care leader that helps reverse and prevent metabolic disease for pre-diabetic and diabetic populations at scale. Designed to augment existing primary care and support optimal outcomes, the app-based, clinically directed, interoperable program empowers patients to modify behavior and navigate the root causes of metabolic disease in only four months. Journeys Metabolic is a trusted partner for health systems and value-based organizations focused on transforming their metabolic health outcomes and achieving a fee-for-outcomes reality. For more information, visit journeysmetabolic.com.

