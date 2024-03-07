Yolo Group: Sportsbet.io's 'Crypto Experience' Continues to Grow With New Round of Ambassadors Joining

Sportsbet.io Expands Team of Ambassadors as Crypto Trader, Podcast Hosts and More New Additions 'Join the Crypto Experience' With Leading Crypto Sportsbook

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / A popular team of podcasters and a crypto trader are among the new ambassadors to join Sportsbet.io's flagship program that is helping to spread the word about the benefits of choosing crypto when placing a bet. "Join the Crypto Experience" welcomes natural-born networkers to join Team Sportsbet.io, where they can gain access to exclusive events and earn financial rewards.

KickOff Team Bring Football Expertise

KickOff KE, a popular football podcast led by a dynamic team of pundits and analysts who dive into the latest action in the English Premier League and beyond, is the first of four new joiners. The hosts - Lawrence, Paul, Sean, Bleyle and Saruni - look forward to sharing their passion for the beautiful game with the Sportsbet.io community.

Crypto Traders Join the Experience

The latest intake also includes Timothy Mochware, a mining industry maverick with a knack for trading crypto and investing in stocks. His advocacy for entrepreneurship has made him an inspiration for his followers, and he'll be sharing his passion for all things crypto in his new role at Sportsbet.io. There's also Chrishaland C Munyudzani, a passionate crypto trader known for his commitment to continuous learning and strategic trades. He embodies the spirit of a true crypto entrepreneur, making him a perfect match for Sportsbet.io.

Leading Tipster Brings New Insight

Meanwhile, Daily10__Odds, a popular tipster who provides insight into the best betting opportunities around, is the fourth of the new ambassadors. Daily10__Odds' analysis will be a valuable asset to the Sportsbet.io team, with the account being a must-follow for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of sports betting.

The new signings are the latest to "join the crypto experience" with Sportsbet.io, following in the footsteps of Cassper Nyovest, King Kaka, Nwankwo Kanu, and others. To find out more or to apply for the program yourself, please visit https://jointhecryptoexperience.io.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds - among the fastest in the industry.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia Lama

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact Information

Claudia Lama

press@yolo.com

SOURCE: Sportsbet.io

View the original press release on newswire.com.