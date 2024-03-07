Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Commercial Fleet Referral Program

AI Driving copilot app announces referral program for fleet managers and insurance brokers to increase access to telematics, HD video, cloud storage and driver safety

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the launch of its commercial fleet referral program, giving fleet managers, insurance brokers and existing commercial fleet users instant access to driving AI technology, telematics, HD video and cloud storage while unlocking a new revenue stream and potential discounts to clients.

Members of the Driver Commercial Fleet Referral Program can refer commercial fleet users for access to Driver's AI driving copilot mobile app and cloud platform, which features automatic telematics, mounts for mobile devices for video features, instant cloud access via the Driver Cloud and AI safety alerts, analysis and coaching. Users and fleet managers can choose to share their cloud data with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members to help improve driving behavior, share safety information or improve the insurance claims process through video evidence.

"Our newly launched Driver Commercial Fleet Referral Program allows us to partner with fleet managers and insurance partners who see the long-term benefits of fleet driving safety while offering them a revenue stream at the same time," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Now, through the Driver Commercial Fleet Referral program, fleet managers and insurance brokers can earn between $100 to $10,000 for referring fleets of various sizes between 1-200+ vehicles."

According to data compiled by the American Trucking Association's 2023 Safety Spend Survey , the industry invested $14 billion in safety in 2022, which is 40% higher than the agency's 2015 survey. The survey also mentions that fleets are investing in voluntary, progressive safety initiatives like cutting-edge on-board safety technology, safe-driving incentives and preventative maintenance, which will pay future highway safety dividends.

"We've been rapidly developing our trucking and small commercial products over the last year, and we want to encourage our existing users and industry contacts to share our AI driving safety solution with their networks to help empower fleet drivers across the U.S. to have all the tools they need at a detailed level to improve their driving performance to get to their next destination safely," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "Through our program, we're also able to connect fleet managers with insurers who can provide discounts for commercial and personal users of Driver's technology to continue democratizing road safety efforts."

The Driver app is available for download in the App Store or Google Play . For more information about the Driver's commercial fleet offerings, please check out our Trucking and Small Commercial products online. For more information about Driver Technologies, visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Driver Technologies, Inc.

Driver Technologies, Inc. is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, incorporates AI driving copilot technology that transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam with safety alerts designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

