Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
05.03.24
14:08 Uhr
77,50 Euro
+2,50
+3,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2024 | 15:26
Northern Trust Breakfast Networking and Fireside Chat With Black Women in Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / What a success the Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) and Northern Trust Breakfast Networking and Fireside Chat was.

It truly was an inspiring morning at our Chicago office filled with insights and camaraderie from all in attendance.

We were proud to sponsor BWAM's first US based event of 2024 (and first-ever event in Chicago) and look forward to more to come from our growing partnership.

During the event, our very own Lavenia Johnson and Lauren Ricketts Maitland took center stage to share their personal stories and offer up invaluable insights on how they have navigated their careers and tackled the challenges they have faced along the way.

We were also privileged to have had Sheri Hawkins, CFA open the event and Deidra Jenkins close out the event on behalf of Northern Trust.

For more on how Northern Trust can help you grow in your career, visit https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/about-us/careers

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.