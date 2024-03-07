JACKSON, Wyo. & SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brand Engagement Network Inc. ("BEN"), an emerging provider of personalized customer engagement AI, and DHC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DHCA) ("DHC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") led by veteran technology investors ("Sponsors"), today announced that DHC shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination between DHC and BEN at the extraordinary general meeting of DHC's shareholders held on March 5, 2024 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting").

DHC plans to file the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as tabulated by the inspector of elections, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Brand Engagement Network Inc. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BNAI", with warrants under the ticker symbol "BNAIW."

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN's success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

For more information about BEN, please visit: https://beninc.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of DHC and BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding DHC's and BEN's ability to complete the Business Combination on the terms and timeline set forth in this release or at all.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DHC's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability of the Parties to successfully or timely consummate the Business Combination; the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed by DHC's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the Business Combination deadline by DHC; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BEN; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement; BEN's history of operating losses; BEN's need for additional capital to support its present business plan and anticipated growth; technological changes in BEN's market; the value and enforceability of BEN's intellectual property protections; BEN's ability to protect its intellectual property; BEN's material weaknesses in financial reporting; and BEN's ability to navigate complex regulatory requirements; the ability to maintain the listing of DHC's securities on a national securities exchange; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination; the effects of competition on BEN's business; the risks of operating and effectively managing growth in evolving and uncertain macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and recessionary environments; and continuing risks relating to the COVID 19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

DHC and BEN caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DHC and BEN caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. None of BEN nor DHC undertakes nor accepts any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect DHC, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of DHC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

