Whirlpool Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

The report highlights company progress against emissions reductions goals, sustainable innovation and investment in people and communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today, reinforcing the company's commitment to improving life at home through strengthening the sustainability of products and operations; supporting employees, communities and consumers; and continuing accountability.

"Innovation has always been at the core of Whirlpool Corporation's business, and it's that spirit that has enabled us to make continued progress on our corporate responsibility commitments in 2023," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "I'm extremely proud of the progress that our employees and organization have made toward our goals this year."

The 2023 Whirlpool Corporation Sustainability Report highlights progress on the company's commitments to sustainability including:

Sustainable Products and Operations

In 2023, the company reduced GHG emissions by approximately 25 percent in scopes 1 and 2 market-based compared to the prior year.

The company saw a ~7% reduction in scope 3 category 11 GHG emissions, staying on track to reduce emissions from products in use by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2016 baseline.

The company announced a revolutionary new innovation- SlimTech Insulation Technology-that can improve refrigerator energy efficiency by up to 50% and has the potential to be reused.

Insulation Technology-that can improve refrigerator energy efficiency by up to 50% and has the potential to be reused. The company signed agreements with One Energy to add on-site wind and solar power in its Findlay and Clyde, Ohio operations which are expected to supply at least 70% of the plants' energy needs when operational in 2025.

The company's 13 global refurbishment centers collected 410,803 products and refurbished 251,931.

Supporting Employees

More than 1,400 Whirlpool people leaders completed Unconscious Bias and Empathy training, and more than 15,000 Whirlpool employees completed online Inclusion and Diversity training.

The company added the Whirlpool Family Network to its growing list of 19 global Employee Resource Groups to better support and enable parents and caregivers at work and at home.

Supporting Communities

In 2023 Whirlpool continued its relationship with Habitat for Humanity, contributing $144 million and 1.23 million products serving more than 1 million people globally in 24 years.

Through the Consulado da Mulher program in the company's Latin America region, 1,093 women completed entrepreneurial education programs.

The company stocked and donated 388 refrigerators across the United States as part of its Feel Good Fridge Program, working towards its goal to fight food insecurity by installing 500 fridges by 2025.

The company completed 143 climate-resilient and energy-efficient builds in the United States through Habitat's BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative.

Whirlpool Corporation employees, along with a match by the Whirlpool Foundation, contributed $4.3 million to the United Way.

Recognition

Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized for this work with multiple accolades throughout the year, including being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year, receiving a score of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign on its 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, and being named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for the 13th consecutive year.

"Our company values have always been aligned with our ESG strategy, which means every employee plays a role in reaching milestones associated with our environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance work," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool Corporation executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "I'm particularly proud of our progress toward reducing GHG emissions and improving lives and communities through our work with Habitat for Humanity and other organizations around the world."

To learn more about Whirlpool Corporation's 2023 Sustainability Report and corporate commitments, visit here: https://whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com