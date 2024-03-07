Griffith Foods Celebrates Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / In recognition of Black History Month, Griffith Foods was proud to sponsor the 2024 Black History Gala that took place on February 17th at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. The event celebrated the talents and contributions made by Black creators, innovators and artists in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

The Black History Gala is part of the larger Black Creativity program offered at the Museum of Science and Industry. Learn more about the goals of this program and how you can get involved at https://www.msichicago.org/education/creativity-and-innovation/black-creativity/.

Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

