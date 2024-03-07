OFS Portal Names Mimi Stansbury CEO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / The Board of OFS Portal, LLC is delighted to announce the appointment of Mimi Stansbury as CEO, effective 1 March 2024.









Mimi succeeded Chris Welsh, who has taken the firm to a new height of global recognition during his nine years as CEO and Chairman of the Board. Chris expanded the OFS Portal community from 200 to over 600 oil & gas operators. Chris will continue to assist OFS Portal in an executive capacity.

Announcing Mimi's appointment, Chris Welsh said: "As the Energy Industry pivots to newer energy sources and new business partners emerge to support the transition, it is time for OFS Portal to embrace the migration to industry agnostic end-to-end digital integration. Mimi has been instrumental in developing the next generation of Digital Highways that complex and agile supply chains will use across the globe. I am extremely pleased she has been appointed to lead OFS Portal and am confident she will sustain and improve OFS Portal's key role in defining energy digitalization for our industry and our current and future supplier members."

Commenting on Mimi's appointment, Marvin Jones, OFS Portal Board member and OFSE Executive IT Operations Baker Hughes said: "Mimi's unquestioned background and contributions in expanding the OFS Portal community has positioned her to not only sustain the current success of OFS Portal but will take it to the next level. I am looking forward to her leadership and expertise as she assumes the role."

Reflecting on her appointment, Mimi said: "I am extremely honored and excited to have been selected to lead this outstanding group of global upstream oil and gas suppliers. Under the leadership of Chris Welsh, OFS Portal is now at a very crucial and influential phase as it continues to emphasize the importance of data protection and standardizing cross-border, cross-industry, and multi-national-government electronic invoicing. In the midst of an energy transition, OFS Portal has a unique opportunity to extend the B2B eCommerce efficiency in the Oil and Gas industry to alternative energy customers and cross-industries."

After an esteemed career as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Mimi joined OFS Portal as VP of Control and Administration in December 2015 where she was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting, and management of electronic data agreements. She was promoted to Senior VP of Finance and Administration in December 2018 with expanded roles and responsibilities including serving as treasurer and deputy COO of PIDX International. Mimi led the Interim Oversight Committee for the Exchange Framework Market Pilot, a project convened by the Business Payment Coalition (BPC) of the Federal Reserve Bank from November 2022 to April 2023, leading a team of global multi-company member representatives to develop policies, rules, and guidelines for the US Exchange Framework toward a successful launch of the Digital Business Networks Alliance.

Mimi graduated with high honors from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 1988. She received her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and passed the Texas Bar in 1997. She received her CPA certification in 1991 and took the additional steps to become a CFP® in 2005. In January 2024, she completed the requirement as a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP®).

Mimi was born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia. She resides in Houston and enjoys traveling around Europe and Asia when time permits.

About OFS Portal, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, OFS Portal, LLC is a member-based group of industry-leading upstream oil and gas suppliers focused on making cost-effective implementations of B2B eCommerce a reality and the common practice for the energy industry. OFS Portal provides a standard way for Oil & Gas Suppliers and Operators to digitally transact in a secure, trusted and collaborative environment, resulting in efficiencies for both service providers and operators.

OFS Portal's current members include: Baker Hughes, Halliburton, SLB, Weatherford International, Select Water Solutions and Wellbore Integrity Solutions. Membership to OFS Portal is open to any supplier operating in the oil and gas industry. For more information, please visit www.ofs-portal.com.

