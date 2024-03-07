Helfend Law Group: Los Angeles Criminal Defense Attorney Robert M. Helfend Recognized in Prestigious Super Lawyers List

Robert M. Helfend Recognized Among the Elite 5% of Attorneys by Super Lawyers for Exceptional Legal Expertise and Peer-Endorsed Professional Excellence

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Renowned Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer Robert M. Helfend has been honored with inclusion in the esteemed Super Lawyers list for the 2024 year, acknowledging his exceptional legal expertise and steadfast commitment to justice. This recognition highlights Mr. Helfend's significant achievements and his unwavering dedication to serving his clients with the utmost integrity and professionalism.

Super Lawyers, a distinguished rating service, celebrates legal professionals who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Its patented selection process is meticulously designed to identify lawyers who stand out in their practice areas, ensuring that only the top 5% of attorneys are selected each year. This rigorous process, peer-influenced and research-driven, underscores the exceptional quality of lawyers listed.

Robert M. Helfend's selection to the Super Lawyers list is a testament to his skillful advocacy, profound legal acumen, and the high respect he commands among his peers. It is a mark of prestige that signifies his outstanding contributions to the legal field, particularly in criminal defense, where his expertise has consistently led to successful outcomes for his clients.

Super Lawyers employs a patented multiphase selection process (U.S. Pat. No. 8,412,564) aimed at crafting a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys. This process serves as an invaluable resource for individuals and businesses seeking top-tier legal representation, ensuring they are choosing from among the best in the legal industry.

As a featured attorney in Super Lawyers' expansive directory, Robert M. Helfend gains recognition alongside the nation's most esteemed legal professionals. His profile, detailing his credentials, achievements, and areas of expertise, serves as a vital tool for those in need of experienced legal counsel.

About Robert M. Helfend Robert M. Helfend is a distinguished criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles with over three decades of experience. Known for his tenacity, dedication, and seasoned legal expertise, Mr. Helfend has successfully defended clients in a vast array of criminal cases, earning him a reputation as one of the most reliable and skilled defense attorneys in Southern California.

About Super Lawyers Super Lawyers is a reputable rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, ensuring that those who are named Super Lawyers represent the top echelon of their profession.

