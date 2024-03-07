Pascat Graphics and Marketing Company: Virginia First-Ever Dual-Location Cannabis Festival Makes Global Impact

A Celebrated Tradition Enters Its Third Year - April 18-20, 2024

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / Celebrating its third anniversary, the Virginia 420 Festival is poised to revolutionize the festival landscape with its first-ever dual-location event, placing Virginia on center stage of international cannabis news. Spanning the serene Misty Mountain Camp Resort and the vibrant Garrett Farms (which features the Playlist 4 Life Foundation Stage) this year's festival not only doubles the entertainment and educational offerings but also bridges communities in an unparalleled celebration of cannabis culture worldwide. Visit here for more information Virginia420Festival.com.

A Tradition of Excellence and Innovation

With a rich history of vibrant music, comedy, education, and advocacy, the festival continues to push the boundaries. The Misty Mountain Camp Resort (Location #1), hosted by The 420 Comic - Jeffrey Peterson, along with Garrett Farms (Location #2), hosted by The COMWEEDIAN - Aldo Caldo, promises a unique blend of entertainment. Headliners include Keller Williams and the Kottonmouth Kings, with sessions on cannabis cultivation by Mark Herer and Logan Houze, and sustainable practices by Scott McStacy.

Diverse Expertise on Display

This year, we are proud to showcase a wider array of speakers and pioneers, reflecting our expanding community.

Educational Highlights

Engage in discussions ranging from advocacy insights by Michael Krawitz

to the therapeutic uses of cannabis with Dr. Dustin Sulak, who will also offer an exclusive live streaming session.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Unveiling of 420UP

The festival will launch '420UP' - an epic and iconic streamed Drone Light Show designed to leverage the symbolic 420 cannabis movement connecting cannabis enthusiasts and communities worldwide.

Micheal Krawitz, Virginia resident and the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Fresh off his visit to the United Nations in Vienna where he was the sole United States representative, Michael Krawitz (resident of Virginia,cannabis activist and founder of the Veterans for Medical Cannabis Access) will speak about his experience at the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs.

Virginia's first 420 Wedding

The festival will also host Virginia's first 420 wedding at Misty Mountain Camp Resort, where Dawn and Seth, winners of our 420 Wedding Contest, will exchange vows in a symbolic ceremony at 4:20 PM on April 20th.

Immersive Camping & Well-Being Experiences

In our third year, we are enhancing the festival's camping and wellness activities, including yoga, meditation, and healing workshops, allowing attendees to deeply connect with nature and their inner and higher selves.

JOIN US IN MAKING HISTORY

Mark your calendars for this groundbreaking dual-location event and be part of this historic celebration of cannabis culture.

Operational Details for Attendees

Gates open at 11:00 AM for a full day of immersive experiences. Please note, attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all festival goers.

Contact Information

For tickets and more details, visit our official website at Virginia420Festival.com or reach out directly at va420fest@gmail.com.

Phone: 434-808-2414.

Join us as we celebrate our third year, promising an experience that will unite, enlighten, and entertain like never before.

