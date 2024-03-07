MTM, Inc.: MTM Launches National Mobile Integrated Health Solution

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / MTM, Inc., one of the nation's leading non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) brokers, has officially launched a Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) solution. Designed to revolutionize the way health plans nationwide deliver healthcare - particularly in rural communities - MTM's MIH model represents a comprehensive approach to bringing care directly to members, wherever they may be.

MTM's MIH Services

"Accessing healthcare doesn't always have to begin and end with a ride. We believe our clients' members deserve innovative solutions that go beyond transportation - a goal we achieve by focusing on the healthcare event and the member experience," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "Our MIH solution is a testament to our commitment to delivering higher quality, more cost-effective member-centered care."

MIH is a care delivery model that leverages resources among EMS, healthcare providers, in-home services, community-based organizations, virtual care platforms, and health plans to bring care directly to the member. Similar to community paramedicine, this approach aims to reduce hospital readmissions, promote healthier communities, increase access in underserved areas, and facilitate care gap closures.

MTM's approach to MIH goes beyond traditional community paramedicine to seamlessly integrate transportation and care at home services with EMS providers and telehealth partners. This integration serves as a one-stop shop for members to access care outside of a hospital setting, with entry points including direct interactions with members and referrals from case management, community healthcare organizations, and local fire and EMS resources.

To support MIH interactions and workflows, MTM leverages Julota, a flexible and secure cloud-based platform. Julota is an interoperable health data solution that connects data systems and offers industry-leading MIH software to link members with the right services and resources at the right time.

"MTM's Mobile Integrated Health solution is a powerful tool that can improve health outcomes and support wellness for a variety of populations and use cases," said Julota's CEO, Scott Cravens. "The Julota platform enables MTM to connect the helper community and automate complex workflows, referrals, and tracking to facilitate continuity of care."

Leveraging Julota, MTM can customize workflows specifically to fit each of its client's individual needs. The platform also gives clients access to real-time trends and cost-of-care metrics, as well as automated daily, weekly, and ad hoc reporting and dashboards.

"Our MIH approach is designed to complement existing healthcare systems and fill gaps in service delivery, especially in areas where access to healthcare may be limited or resources are stretched thin," added MTM's National Director of Mobile Integrated Health Kelly Turpin. "By addressing social determinants of health, such as housing, transportation, food insecurity, and education, MTM aims to improve health outcomes, reduce emergency department visits and hospital readmissions, decrease healthcare costs, and enhance overall community wellness."

Learn more about MTM's MIH solution.

Learn more about Julota's platform.

Contact Information:

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

awright@mtminc.com

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.