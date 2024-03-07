New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Student Leadership Network, a nonprofit advancing educational equity for students in diverse, under-resourced communities nationwide, announces its second Whole Girl Education National Conference taking place on March 17-19, 2024. Hosted at renowned girls' school, The Nightingale-Bamford School in New York City, the Whole Girl Education National Conference will explore Whole Girl theory and practice with distinguished speakers and innovative and inspiring breakout sessions designed by and for fellow education leaders.





This year's conference theme is "CLOSING THE GAP: The Role of Girls' Education in Creating a More Equitable World." Our highly rated interactive sessions will explore this theme across areas of leadership, politics, health care, and STEM fields, with practical applications to deepen public educators' practices in their schools and communities. This event will bring together educators from across the country who are creating opportunities for students to innovate and succeed. Participants will also hear from leading voices in gender equity, including:





Featured speakers at the Whole Girl Education National Conference



Valerie Jarrett , CEO of the Obama Foundation, Former Senior Advisor to President Obama

, CEO of the Obama Foundation, Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Dr. Ruha Benjamin , Sociologist and Professor of African American Studies, Princeton University

, Sociologist and Professor of African American Studies, Princeton University Tina Tchen, EVP & Chief Strategy and Impact Officer, Obama Foundation, in conversation with Jemina Bernard, President & COO, Teach For America

"We are excited to bring new and returning educators together to develop and exchange meaningful practices that they can implement in and out of their classrooms," shared Laura Rebell Gross, Senior Managing Director of Student Leadership Network's Girls' Education Team. "Even though we have seen gains made by girls in college graduation rates, when you look at who holds decision-making and leadership roles in STEM, politics, healthcare, and other areas that impact our lives, the gender gaps persist. We are working together with educators across the nation to improve the quality of education and outcomes for girls and gender-expansive youth."

Sarah Boldin, Managing Director of Leadership and New School Development, added, "Closing the gender gap starts in the spaces we create for girls and gender-expansive young people to lead within schools and beyond the classroom. We're excited to welcome teachers, school leaders, and program providers across the nation to our conference this month!"





Breakout session presenting partners



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, participate in interactive sessions and workshops, and network with peers. Conference topics will include:

Techniques to integrate STEM into teaching through real-world examples

Strategies for recruiting students in a changing landscape and other resources for school leaders

Leading & Building Community through Global Crises

… and more!

For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.eventleaf.com/e/wgenc24.

About Student Leadership Network

For nearly three decades, Student Leadership Network has supported young people growing up in diverse underserved communities to gain access to higher education, helping them fulfill their dreams. The organization impacts students at 33 New York public schools and 18 girls' affiliate and partner schools across the country, with students graduating college at nearly four times the rate of their national peers. Student Leadership Network supports over 37,000 students nationally every year through its three pillar programs:

The Young Women's Leadership Schools (TYWLS) is a high-performing network of six girls' public schools in New York City.

CollegeBound Initiative (CBI) is a comprehensive college access and success program for young women and men in New York State.

Young Women's Leadership Network (YWLN) is a national network of girls' schools sharing the TYWLS model.

