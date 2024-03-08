Europcar Mobility Group welcomes Christian Bouzaid as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 4 March 2024.

Christian Bouzaid has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, revenue management and commercial strategy in the travel and leisure industry. Prior to joining Europcar Mobility Group, he was VP Revenue Planning and Optimization at Walt Disney World in the USA since 2019.

Before that, he held the role of VP Revenue Management and Analytics at Disneyland Paris. Over these 10 years at Disney, Christian developed commercial strategies to support the company's revenue growth, with a specific focus on Pricing, Revenue Management, Data and Analytics and the articulation of the Long Term Plan across sales and marketing.

He started his career in the airline industry: first with Air France KLM where he spent 9 years in several senior management positions in Pricing and Marketing; then Corsair International (TUI Group) in 2010 as Head of network, revenue management and alliances, and member of the executive committee.

Christian Bouzaid brings a wealth of experience to Europcar Mobility Group in areas which are instrumental to its profitable growth. More specifically, Christian will play a key role in the execution of the company's new strategic plan EXCEED enhancing mobility services for all customers and supporting the company's revenue growth. He will define and implement a best in class digital and physical customer experience, while optimizing the Group's brands' positioning elevating Europcar's brand positioning and amplifying Goldcar's promise of best value for money and upgrading the company's Pricing and Revenue Management capabilities.

Christian Bouzaid comments: "I am very delighted to join Europcar Mobility Group such a great international mobility player that celebrates its 75th anniversary this year especially at a time when consumers are looking for more choice and flexibility in their form of transport, with the least impact on the environment and at the right price. In this evolving ecosystem, our teams will keep focusing on customer-centric innovative strategies to consolidate Europcar Mobility Group leadership position in the mobility space

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe. "We help to change the way you move" is what we stand for and brings us together.

More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly.

To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including an increasing share of electric vehicles.

Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Ubeeqo® one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC) and Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of our more than 8,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 133 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More info: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

