Sonitor, a pioneer in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), is proud to announce the launch of SonitorONE, the latest advancement in locating technology that marks a leap forward in the industry. The company is set to showcase its latest innovation at the HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference and Exhibition, booth 3433, taking place March 11-15 in Orlando, Florida.

SonitorONE is a new platform designed to simplify RTLS deployment and maintenance while maximizing lifetime value. Comprehensive RTLS infrastructure supports six locating technologies within a single platform to reduce the overall installation footprint. SonitorONE also offers more flexibility than existing real-time locating systems by giving customers a choice of tags and accuracy levels to enable their desired use cases.

"The launch of SonitorONE is the culmination of decades of experience with RTLS deployments that have highlighted the need for a unified solution," says Arne Øyen, Group CEO of Sonitor. "This solution has the unique capability to support up to six locating technologies with one platform, thereby eliminating the need for multiple systems and lowering overall hardware counts."

Sonitor invites HIMSS 2024 attendees to learn more about the future of RTLS technology at booth 3433 where our team of clinical workflow and engineering experts will delve into the capabilities and advantages that SonitorONE brings to the table.

"SonitorONE represents a generational leap forward in RTLS technology by unifying six locating technologies on a single platform," said Matt Crane, CEO at Sonitor Technologies, Inc. "SonitorONE provides customers with what they have been seeking more choices for less cost and effort when compared to infrared and BLE location systems. SonitorONE requires 50% less devices than our competition while providing both high precision and zonal locating solutions. Because of this lower device count, SonitorONE dramatically reduces total cost of ownership while simplifying installation and maintenance. We are so confident in the technology and service that earned us Best in KLAS for 2024 that with the launch of SonitorONE we are supporting customers with a new industry leading warranty."

About Sonitor

Sonitor® is the leading global provider of affordable, accurate, and easy to use real-time locating systems (RTLS). The first and only company to use low-energy ultrasound technology (SonitorULE), and rated 2024 Best in KLAS RTLS vendor, Sonitor delivers a person-centered experience, improved health and safety outcomes, and innovation that supports the business of care delivery. The SonitorONE platform is the latest innovation in locating that unifies multiple technologies to offer users a right-sized, real-time locating system that enables their unique use cases. Backed by more than 25 years of experience, Sonitor's suite of RTLS solutions provides a safe, reliable and impactful experience.

