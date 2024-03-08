EasyA to launch learning modules on Stacks, aiming to attract thousands of developers and kickstart the ecosystem ahead of the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving

Unlocking the trillion-dollar opportunity for developers. EasyA and Stacks Foundation partner to bring builders to Bitcoin, allowing them to capture a portion of the $1T asset class for the first time ever. The partnership aims to educate developers on Stacks, showing them how they can use it to build on Bitcoin and put this massive store of value to work.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EasyA , the world's leading Web3 education app, announced today its collaboration with the Stacks Foundation. The partnership will allow developers to capture a portion of Bitcoin's $1T market value by teaching them how to build on Bitcoin. Together with Stacks , EasyA will show developers how to unlock the $1 trillion in latent capital currently waiting for developers ahead of the widely anticipated Bitcoin halving in April. EasyA and the Stacks Foundation aim to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by showing developers how to build on the world's largest crypto asset for the first time ever, transforming Bitcoin from a store of value into a productive asset with renewed utility.

EasyA is world-renowned for its Web3 learning app, which has attracted a huge community of over 750,000 developers, founders and visionaries. Their long-standing partnerships with over 300 of the world's best university blockchain clubs (from Harvard to MIT to Cambridge and beyond) give its community unparalleled levels of talent.

EasyA alumni have been funded by world-class venture capital firms like a16z, and top accelerators like the prestigious Y Combinator. EasyA will launch 5 new in-app educational challenges featuring Stacks, giving Stacks access to EasyA's massive pool of talent, and showing them the opportunities unlocked by the upcoming sBTC and Nakamoto Release.

The Nakamoto and sBTC launches are major upgrades coming to Stacks which will bring the leading Bitcoin L2 key features to developers eager to build on Bitcoin. Nakamoto enables Stacks to be both faster and more secure than ever before, inheriting the full security of Bitcoin, while sBTC brings a trustless Bitcoin to Stacks for the first time.

With the upcoming Bitcoin halving under 60 days away and massive momentum surrounding Bitcoin in light of the recent Bitcoin ETF approvals by the SEC, this partnership comes at a watershed moment for the Bitcoin community. Today, EasyA and the Stacks Foundation launch their partnership under the hashtag #360DaysOfStacks, which will culminate in two flagship hackathons in Boston (at Harvard University) and London. These two hackathons will bring together top developers from the #360DaysOfStacks learning challenges to pitch their startups in-person and win $50,000 in prize money. On top of this, the top builders will gain access to additional funding, mentorship and grant opportunities within the Stacks ecosystem.

Phil Kwok, Co-Founder of EasyA, said: "Over the past decade, Bitcoin has proven itself as a rock solid store of value. So much so that it commands a market cap of over $1 trillion. The crazy thing is that there's surprisingly little you can actually do with it. Stacks promises to change that, and this promise is what is so exciting. We can imagine a world where all the value locked up in Bitcoin can finally be put to work. With Stacks' sBTC and Nakamoto Release, this is finally possible. We can't wait to see what our 750,000+ community of developers create with Stacks."

"Our team is proud to be part of an ecosystem that takes the relationship with builders beyond a transactional one, helping developers of all ages and skill sets to learn the fundamentals, create one-to-one connections, and get genuine hands-on support from leaders," says Mitchell Cuevas, Executive Director at the Stacks Foundation. "We continue to collaborate with EasyA because they share this sustainable, community-driven approach to developer education and they manage to make it (a lot of) fun for everyone from newcomers to veterans along the way."

EasyA and the Stacks Foundation's most recent partnership was a roaring success, educating over 3,000 developers on Stacks and attracting over 250 developers to their 36-hour in-person hackathon in London, UK. Founders won over $25,000 in prize money, with many of these projects still building on Bitcoin with Stacks.

Be one of the world's first to complete the new #360DaysofStacks challenges by downloading the EasyA app , which is available to download on both iOS and Android.

About Stacks

Stacks is a Bitcoin L2 that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as a secure base layer. The 2024 Nakamoto and sBTC releases will bring faster speeds and transactions backed by 100% Bitcoin finality. ?Stacks is the current leading Bitcoin L2 by developer traction and market cap and is poised to help unlock Bitcoin and its $500B in passive capital as a fully programmable, productive asset. The Stacks (STX) token, used as gas on the L2, was the first to undergo an SEC-qualified sale in the United States. The project explicitly decentralized with the mainnet launch in 2021. In the Stacks ecosystem, there are currently 30+ contributing entities including a non-profit Stacks Foundation, a developer tooling company Hiro, Xverse, Trust Machines, Mechanism, Bitcoin L2 Labs, ALEX, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, and more.

About EasyA

With over 750,000 developers from top universities, companies and projects across the US, UK and Europe, EasyA is the world's most trusted and engaged Web3 education platform. Founded by Oxbridge/Ivy League grads, EasyA works very closely with over 300 of the world's best blockchain clubs, frequently ranks as one of the top apps on the App Store, and has been featured as Apple's App of the Day. The world's leading Web3 networks such as Solana, Ripple, Polkadot, Stellar, Sui, Aptos, Algorand, Polygon, Tezos, ImmutableX and many more partner with EasyA to host their flagship hackathons. They leverage EasyA's powerful in-app challenge campaigns to attract the world's most talented hackers to their ecosystems, since EasyA is a powerful signal to them of quality and excellence. Projects coming out of EasyA's hackathons have in turn raised from the best: all the way from a16z to Y Combinator.

