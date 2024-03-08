Fast&Up expands its footprint in the UK, with more than 200 ASDA stores

MUMBAI, India and MANCHESTER, England, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast&Up, India's leading sports and health nutrition brand, is poised to expand its presence in the UK market following successful placements in over 200 plus ASDA Stores Limited, a prominent British supermarket chain. The range is also available at leading independent pharmacies and Alliance Healthcare, the UK's leading pharmacy wholesaler.

Fast&Up made a successful entry into the UK market during the pandemic, leveraging two decades of experience with Swiss effervescent technology. Presently, the brand offers a variety of effervescent products in the country, spanning three ranges, with Fast&Up Reload (electrolytes & vitamins) emerging as its #1 bestseller.

Consistently ranking among the top 5 bestsellers on Amazon in the 'Electrolyte Replacement Category' in the UK, Fast&Up boasts a robust track record of growth across India and approximately 34 other international markets, including Europe and the USA. The brand has developed a dedicated range of health, beauty, and wellness nutritional supplements.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Varun Khanna, Group CEO of Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. and Co-founder of Fast&Up stated, "As an Indian brand, it is a moment of pride for Fast&Up to have our products available in one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK. We are witnessing a growing interest from UK consumers due to the perceived quality, effectiveness, and results, aligning with their requirements. There is significant potential in the UK for our category, and we aim to capture that space. Our focus is on a holistic and long-term approach to expand penetration and reach in international marketplaces, progressing to modern-trade, chemist outlets, and eventually broader general grocery stores, given the products' broad acceptance and usage.

After a successful presence at the 2023 TCS London Marathon Running Show, the brand is gearing up for an even larger presence in 2024, ensuring that the products are readily available for consumers. Fast&Up intends to hydrate runs across the country by partnering with companies and participating in fitness and wellness events. The brand is committed to continuous development, with the brand set to launch new products and product formats that cater to a larger consumer base."

