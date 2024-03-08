Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for February 2024; MIAX Exchange Group YTD Options and Equities Volumes at Record Levels while MGEX Futures Volume Surges 30.3%

PRINCETON, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported February 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
February 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 145.3 million contracts, a 6.0% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 3.4% from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 16.34%, a 2.7% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 285.8 million contracts, a 4.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 58.3 million contracts, a 6.3% increase YoY and a 2.6% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 6.56%, a 2.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 115.2 million contracts, a 4.9% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 22.7% increase YoY and a 6.0% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 3.78%, a 12.7% increase YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, a 48.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.73%, a 36.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 8.7 billion shares, a 73.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,921 contracts, a 30.3% increase YoY and representing a 49.9% increase from January 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Jan-24
% Chg
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
21
41
39
U.S. Equity Options Industry
888,779,369
816,156,925
8.9 %
891,961,535
-0.4 %
1,780,740,904
1,667,456,224
6.8 %
MIAX Exchange Group
145,254,160
137,080,466
6.0 %
140,525,814
3.4 %
285,779,974
272,642,891
4.8 %
MIAX Options
58,313,579
54,863,604
6.3 %
56,855,169
2.6 %
115,168,748
109,832,501
4.9 %
MIAX Pearl
53,312,809
54,820,051
-2.7 %
51,931,661
2.7 %
105,244,470
112,106,488
-6.1 %
MIAX Emerald
33,627,772
27,396,811
22.7 %
31,738,984
6.0 %
65,366,756
50,703,902
28.9 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Jan-24
% Chg
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
44,438,968
42,955,628
3.5 %
42,474,359
4.6 %
43,432,705
42,755,288
1.6 %
MIAX Exchange Group
7,262,708
7,214,761
0.7 %
6,691,705
8.5 %
6,970,243
6,990,843
-0.3 %
MIAX Options
2,915,679
2,887,558
1.0 %
2,707,389
7.7 %
2,808,994
2,816,218
-0.3 %
MIAX Pearl
2,665,640
2,885,266
-7.6 %
2,472,936
7.8 %
2,566,938
2,874,525
-10.7 %
MIAX Emerald
1,681,389
1,441,937
16.6 %
1,511,380
11.2 %
1,594,311
1,300,100
22.6 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Jan-24
% Chg
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.34 %
16.80 %
-2.7 %
15.75 %
3.7 %
16.05 %
16.35 %
-1.8 %
MIAX Options
6.56 %
6.72 %
-2.4 %
6.37 %
2.9 %
6.47 %
6.59 %
-1.8 %
MIAX Pearl
6.00 %
6.72 %
-10.7 %
5.82 %
3.0 %
5.91 %
6.72 %
-12.1 %
MIAX Emerald
3.78 %
3.36 %
12.7 %
3.56 %
6.3 %
3.67 %
3.04 %
20.7 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Jan-24
% Chg
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
21
41
39
U.S. Equities Industry
234,704
216,694
8.3 %
242,622
-3.3 %
477,325
443,244
7.7 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,062
2,743
48.1 %
4,604
-11.8 %
8,667
4,986
73.8 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
203
144
40.7 %
219
-7.4 %
211
128
65.3 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.73 %
1.27 %
36.7 %
1.90 %
-8.8 %
1.82 %
1.12 %
61.4 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures Contracts
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Jan-24
% Chg
Feb-24
Feb-23
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
21
41
39
MGEX Total
329,921
253,274
30.3 %
220,026
49.9 %
549,947
418,874
31.3 %
MGEX Average Daily Volume
16,496
13,330
23.7 %
10,477
57.4 %
13,413
10,740
24.9 %
MGEX Open Interest
71,095
57,070
24.6 %
80,674
-11.9 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.miaxglobal.com/mgex.
To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
