Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 01:06
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MUSCHICRAFT: WORLD'S MOST ILLEGAL BEER CHALLENGES UNEQUAL GENDER LAWS WORLDWIDE

New beer breaks laws from over 50 countries - simply because it was made by women.

VIENNA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To spotlight global gender injustice in an eye-catching way, independent feminist craft beer brand Muschicraft has brewed up a new beverage called The Most Illegal Beer. This ale intentionally breaks laws from over 50 countries around the world - simply because it was made by women. The new beer will be available for UK customers to buy online from 8 March.

Packshot: 'The Most Illegal Beer' is a brand new pale ale that intentionally breaks laws from over 50 countries - simply because it was made by women

Despite many advances in women's rights in recent years, laws still exist in over a third of countries that prohibit women from doing things that men are allowed to do - a harsh reminder that gender inequality is still a live issue in 2024.

"With The Most Illegal Beer, Muschicraft sets out to shine a spotlight on the outdated, sexist laws hidden in the legal systems worldwide, and call for faster progress toward gender equality," says Sophie Tschannett, founder of the feminist craft beer brand Muschicraft.

Women from Russia, Uruguay, Italy, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, the USA, and more joined to make the beer. Intentionally involving women at every step of production and distribution led the beer to violate laws from their countries of origin: from producing alcohol (illegal in Lebanon) and cleaning running machinery (illegal in Uruguay and 9 other countries), to carrying heavy barrels (illegal in Russia and 22 other countries).

"Our beer was created as a bold provocation against the patriarchal world. In this world, the standard is male: Beer is the drink for "men"; rules are written by "men". We want to challenge this. Changes always start from conversations. My intention is to give people the topic of conversation with this beer - they should talk about gender equality and how we can achieve it," adds Tschanett.

Available from International Women's Day onwards, sales of the beer will raise money to support Women For Women International, a global organisation that fights for gender equality. The beer will also be sent to ministries of justice and legislative bodies in countries with prohibitive laws with the aim of driving change.

More information at:
https://mostillegalbeer.com/
https://shop.vagabundbrauerei.com/collections/beer/products/the-most-illegal-beer

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357342/MUSCHICRAFT_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357343/MUSCHICRAFT_2.jpg

Groupshot: Independent craft beer brand Muschicraft involved women at every step of the production and distribution of its new craft pale ale called

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muschicraft-worlds-most-illegal-beer-challenges-unequal-gender-laws-worldwide-302083119.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.